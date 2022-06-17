ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, CA

Caltrans Update on HWY 70 in Feather River Canyon

By Name
kubaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Feather River Canyon, CA) – Caltrans is providing additional information regarding the mud & rock slides and debris flows that have resulted...

kubaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

At least 2 hurt in a boating accident north of Rio Vista

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people have been injured after a boating accident in the deep water channel of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. According to the Rio Vista Fire Department, crews with multiple agencies responded to the Rio Vista Boat Launch Saturday afternoon to treat multiple patients involved in a boating accident.
RIO VISTA, CA
KRON4 News

Delays expected in Solano Co. due to paving projects

(BCN) — Caltrans is advising motorists to expect overnight delays due to several paving projects in Solano County in Fairfield and between Dixon and Davis. The work on each project will span one overnight, beginning at 8 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the following morning. The projects are as follows, according to a Caltrans […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

4-alarm fire burns dangerously close to homes in Oakland hills

OAKLAND -- A four-alarm brush fire got close to some houses overnight in the Oakland hills before fire crews were able to contain the blaze, according to authorities.A resident called about 10:13 p.m. Saturday to report the blaze in the steep hilly area behind Marlow Drive and Revere Avenue, Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said Sunday.It went to four alarms. And at one point, crews said it was burning about 250 feet from homes.Firefighters were able to get the fire under control by about 12:45 a.m. Cal Fire, the East Bay Regional Parks District and Alameda County Fire assisted with the fire fight. The incident burned about 2.5 acres, officials said.No evacuations were necessary and there were no injuries. Oakland fire officials said crews would monitor the area through Sunday night as a precaution.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, CA
City
Canyon, CA
Local
California Government
City
Belden, CA
Local
California Traffic
SFist

Sunday Links: Four-Alarm Vegetation Fire in East Bay Now Under Control

A large blaze burning near Covington Street and Marlow Drive in the East Oakland hills was successfully contained Sunday morning. The four-alarm blaze broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Sheffield Village; no structures were damaged, no injuries have been reported, and no evacuation orders were enacted because of the fire; the exact cause of the fire is unclear. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kolomkobir.com

Walnut Creek neighbors battle massive Seven Hills Ranch project | News

Seven Hills Ranch is surrounded. And not just by opponents of a planned development on the site. There’s an online petition with nearly 3,700 signatures, asking Contra Costa County to “say NO to a proposal for an oversize development next to Heather Farm Park. Let’s join together to ask that this 30-acre piece of Walnut Creek’s natural heritage is saved.”
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Erosion#Jarbo Gap
KRON4 News

Fatal crash westbound on Bay Bridge, DUI suspected

This story has been updated to include details from the collision. SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities arrested a suspected DUI driver after a crash that killed a 22-year-old Antioch man and injured four other people Sunday morning on the Bay Bridge. The crash was reported around 2:55 a.m. on westbound Interstate Highway 80 on the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

Residents evacuated by Pittsburg fire can return

6:05 a.m. ⁠— There has been forward progress on the fire, and residents in the areas affected by the evacuation order are allowed back in their homes, according to the Contra Costa County emergency operations office. 5:02 a.m. ⁠— PITTSBURG (KRON) – A 200-acre grassfire in Pittsburg has prompted an evacuation order, according to a […]
PITTSBURG, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Camino Diablo Road in Byron Area

Officials in Contra Costa County reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Camino Diablo Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The traffic collision was said to have taken place at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of Camino Diablo and Byron Highway. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash...
KRON4 News

Houses on fire, evacuations underway in Crockett

CROCKETT, Calif. (KRON) — The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Station responded to a fence fire on Thursday evening that spread to two houses. Fire officials first reported the fire on Duperu Drive at 5:52 p.m. Crockett Fire reported at 6:47 p.m. that the fire had been knocked down. KRON ON is streaming live now One home was […]
CROCKETT, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

SSF Construction Update June 17, 2022

South San Francisco, CA June 17, 2022 Press Release. The contractor is gearing up for project mobilization at the end of June. Additional truck traffic is expected as trucks enter and exit the site. The contractor is scheduled to secure the site and set up a construction trailer as they get ready for work to begin. Minor impacts to public right-of-way are expected for this initial phase.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Owner Speaks Out After Burning Box Truck Seen Driving Across the South Bay

A driver is speaking out after a box truck burst into flames on Highway 101 in the South Bay earlier this week. The video of the incident was posted by San Jose Foos on Instagram and it went viral on social media. A San Jose man captured the burning box truck as its owner tried to get it off southbound 101 at the Montague Expressway exit Tuesday afternoon.
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Jack Tone Road in San Joaquin County

Officials in San Joaquin County reported a fatal auto accident on Jack Tone Road and Mariposa Road on the night of Saturday, June 11, 2022. The traffic collision occurred just southeast of Stockton at approximately 9:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Auto Accident on Jack Tone...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy