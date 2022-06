Enjoy an Orlando summer concert with FREE outdoor music! We've rounded up outdoor summer concerts happening all around Central Florida perfect for families. From country to rock n' roll and everything in between, you are sure to find free summer concerts to adults and kids. Many of these outdoor music festivals also offer food trucks or are situated near restaurants, so grabbing a bite to eat before or after the free concert is easy. Some Orlando music festivals offer even more entertainment and activities for the kids! So grab your lawn chairs and enjoy the tunes with your family and friends!

