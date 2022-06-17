ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Friday, June 17th Weather

By Dan R
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms are possible each day this weekend beginning tonight. A 50% chance of rain tonight grows to 80% for Saturday and Sunday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 89. Look for an overnight low of 57. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 79,...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Saturday, June 18, 2022 Weather

Scattered thunderstorms can be expected each afternoon and evening through the weekend. A 60% chance today, an 80% chance tomorrow. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 83. Look for an overnight low of 57. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 71, a low of...
SALIDA, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Monday is Juneteenth

Monday, June 20th, is a federal holiday: Juneteenth. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and its name stems from the date the historic event occurred: June 19, 1865. On that day, the last African Americans still enslaved were told the Civil War had ended and that they had been legally declared freed.
SALIDA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado’s Only Ghost Town Lodge Can be Found in Nevadaville

Once a thriving mining town during the 1800s, Nevadaville, Colorado is now mostly abandoned. In fact, as of 1998 a total of just six residents remained living in the Gilpin County location, and today, only two people call the small city home. This is a vast difference from the thousands of residents that inhabited the town years ago.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Leadville, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Salida, CO
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
CBS Denver

Fountain Missing From Casa Bonita Entrance

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood. Copter4 flew over the iconic Colorado landmark and the fountain is not there. (credit: CBS) It’s part of the renovation efforts. The City of Lakewood said it is waiting to see new plans for a new fountain structure. The revamp was executed by new owners and Comedy Central’s “South Park” creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone after they purchased the property last year. Casa Bonita (credit: CBS) Since November 2021, several dozen employees have been paid to serve the community in the Denver metro area full-time. We Don’t Waste is one of five local charities where Casa Bonita chefs, servers and divers are now working full time. The other organizations include Habitat ReStores, the Action Center, Project Angel Heart and SAME Café.
LAKEWOOD, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Leadville Police Investigating Alleged Threat at a Lake County School

Leadville police are investigating a threat allegedly made by a student at a Lake County School, but have not found any substantial evidence it’s anything beyond rumor. Police Chief Hal Edwards posted on Facebook saying school district staff learned about a high school student who allegedly made threatening statements. The student was removed from the classroom and police began interviews. While police said the student was suspended, Lake County School Superintendent Bethany Massey said the student was not given disciplinary suspension and police did not remove the student from the building.
LEADVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas State University#Television Broadcasting#Radio Television#Abc#Kait Channel 8
CBS News

River accidents leave two people dead in Colorado

Authorities said two people died in separate river accidents in western Colorado. Mesa County sheriff's officials said six people were recreating on a paddleboard, a kayak and a raft on the Colorado River in Grand Junction when they encountered trouble near a bridge Wednesday afternoon. Five of the people were able to make their way to an island, but the paddleboarder remained missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Faces Taunts For Wearing Heavy Duty Mask In Colorado Grocery Store

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– “I look like a bug!!” Lisa Fine has no issue poking fun at herself, but she says she’s a bit frustrated with the long stares and rude mumbling she’s getting at places like City Market and Whole Foods up in Summit County. (credit: CBS) “I’m trying to protect my family, my husband and others,” Fine explained. “I’m just trying to get by, I’m just a 58-year-old woman trying to shop here.” While mask mandates have all but evaporated in the summer heat, Fine has seen the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and feels like wearing a mask is...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
99.9 KEKB

Here’s Your Chance to Own a Colorado Church for Less Than $200K

I know some people who would absolutely jump on the opportunity to own an old, historic church. You might be one of those people too. The housing market has gone wild not only in Colorado but all across the nation. You can see the potential when a rough diamond comes along especially if the property is a great deal. I believe we can say that this historic church listed on Realtor can qualify as a great deal as it is listed for $198k. The 1,462-square-foot church is priced out at approximately $136 per square foot.
ROCKVALE, CO
The Denver Gazette

BIDLACK | The price of pettiness in Douglas County

How many taxpayer dollars would you be willing to spend for spite?. That question came to me as I read a recent Colorado Politics article reporting on what some (me, for example) might see as pettiness on the part of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners. It appears that, for at least two of the three-member board, the answer might be the better part of a billion dollars.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's crackdown on concealed carry backfires

Denver's new ban on concealed weapons in public buildings and parks has drawn an unexpected political retaliation.What's happening: In response to the concealed-carry crackdown, Republican commissioners in neighboring Douglas County are weighing whether to seize a 1,000-acre mountain park owned by the city of Denver.Daniels Park — located in Douglas County, between Castle Pines and Highlands Ranch — has been under Denver's jurisdiction for nearly a century. It's a prized piece of land listed on the National Register of Historic Places, home to a herd of bison and several historic ranch buildings. What they're saying: Douglas County commissioner George Teal...
DENVER, CO
globalcirculate.com

Casa Bonita’s fountain has been removed from the Lakewood restaurant site

The creators of “South Park” couldn’t have written it better themselves. Casa Bonita’s fountain has disappeared from outside the Lakewood “eatertainment” spot, leaving fans who are waiting impatiently for the destination to reopen without a complete backdrop for their photo ops. Following safety concerns...
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy