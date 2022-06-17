ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

67th annual Strawberry Festival underway in Mattituck

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 67th annual Strawberry Festival in Mattituck is this weekend. The event features all things strawberry and runs through Sunday. There are strawberry shortcake pastries, chocolate dipped strawberries, cup cakes, cookies and daiquiris and a lot more. "We are a farming community out here in the North Fork. The...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Ivy On Main Opens in Westhampton Beach Replacing Mambo Kitchen

Joining another new spot, Fauna, which is replacing the legendary Starr Boggs restaurant just around the bend at 6 Parlato Drive, Ivy on Main is serving up a menu of Mediterranean influenced New American food with cocktail lounge for the more understated crowds of Hamptonites who love the seaside village but not the glitzy glam of the east of the Shinnecock scene.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Right Coast Taqueria is opening its first Nassau County location

GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about the new Saturday brunch. Right Coast Taqueria is expanding to Nassau County. Known for a variety of packed burritos, loaded nachos and signature birria...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strawberry Festival#Strawberry Shortcake#Cakes#Localevent#Local Life#The Mattituck Lions#The Mattituck Lion#The Knights Of The Blind#The Guide Dog Foundation
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 6.17.22

• We’re expecting a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly between 2 and 3 p.m., with partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 87 degrees, with a southwest wind 10 to 14 miles per hour. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 60. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74 and Sunday will be sunny, with a high near 74.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

52-Pounder Striped Bass Caught Out of Montauk

Sean Reilly Jr. was out for a day of fishing on the Fisherman II out of Montauk when he hooked this monster striped bass. Captain Paul Giangreco reported the striper weighed in at 52 pounds and measured 50 inches. Reilly, an avid fisherman, said that photos not filets were his...
MONTAUK, NY
smithtownny.gov

Bringing the Light Back to Main Street

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
SMITHTOWN, NY
riverheadlocal

These Juneteenth celebrations will take place in Riverhead this weekend

Riverhead will celebrate Juneteenth this year over the weekend with events hosted by community organizations and the Suffolk Theater. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day and National Independence Day— is the celebration of the day on June 19, 1865 when Union Army General Gordon Granger read the proclamation of freedom for enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state with institutional slavery after the Civil War ended. The celebration dates back to Texas the year after in 1866.
Herald Community Newspapers

State hosts invasive species pull at Wantagh’s Mill Pond

Last Saturday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation hosted a cleanup at Mill Pond Preserve, off Merrick Road in Wantagh. The cleanup was run by the DEC’s freshwater fisheries manager, Heidi O’Riordan, and its Long Island aquatic invasive species coordinator, Ashley Morris. Nassau County Legislator Steve Rhoads and members of Boy Scout Troop 96 took part as well.
WANTAGH, NY
glencoveoysterbayrecordpilot.com

Allen Hudson Becomes Principal Of Glen Cove High School

Jackie Burnett becomes principal of Landing Elementary School. June 8 was a special night for the Glen Cove City School District. Community members, students, parents and district faculty packed the auditorium during a board of education meeting to lend their support and pride as it was announced that the new principal of Glen Cove High School will be current Assistant Principal Allen Hudson and the principal of Landing Elementary School will become Jackie Burnett, who currently serves as interim coordinator of English for the district. Hudson follows Glen Cove High School Principal Antonio Santana, who will go on to become the superintendent of the South Country Central School District and Burnett follows current Landing Elementary School Principal Alexa Doeschner.
GLEN COVE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police To Hold Vehicle Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on June 25 at 9 a.m. at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cannabis startups fight for foothold

It’s up to us — Those who are in the education space . . . to put the best education and information out there for people.”. Jessica Nassaint took her seat at Babylon Town Hall, rubbing shoulders with a virtual who’s who of the cannabis industry. There...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Report: Country Pointe Developer Swaps Plan for New One

A plan to build more than 300 villas and town homes in Huntington has been withdrawn, but the developer will submit a new proposal, Newsday reported Thursday. Country Pointe Elwood, on 55 acres at Jericho Turnpike and Manor Road in Huntington, was first proposed for residents 55 and over, but, developer Stephen Dubb told Newsday that the next plan would include 20 percent workforce housing.
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy