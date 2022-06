YONKERS, N.Y. -- The celebration of Juneteenth is off to an artistic start in Yonkers, where the memory of enslaved people is now enshrined on the shores of the Hudson River. CB2's Tony Aiello served as master of ceremonies at Friday's opening of the Enslaved Africans Rain Garden. They stand on land where the people they represent once were bound in slavery: four statues telling the stories of five Africans taken from their home and enslaved on the Philipse Estate. It was 13 years from conception to ribbon-cutting. In 2020, we visited with sculptor Vinnie Bagwell as she prepared the model of Bibi...

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO