Clay County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 05:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area:...

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Effingham FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Illinois, including the following county, Effingham. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 955 AM CDT, emergency management reported numerous roadways flooded in the Effingham area. Up to 5 inches of rain this morning produced this flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Effingham, Teutopolis, Watson, Effingham County Airport, Heartville, Lake Sara and Elliotstown. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

