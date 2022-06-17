ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

Identity of Donaldson inmate killed released by Alabama Department of Corrections

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVMFY_0gDl5m1L00

BESSEMER, Ala. (WHNT) — An inmate that was killed at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been identified by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC).

ADOC’s Public Information Officer Kelly Betts confirmed that 41-year-old Mitchell Cosby was involved in an “inmate-on-inmate” assault involving a weapon on Wednesday. An earlier report from ADOC said he had been stabbed around 4:27 p.m.

New trial date set for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03WnGs_0gDl5m1L00
(Alabama Department of Corrections)

Betts says Cosby was flown to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. He died before arriving at the hospital, Betts told News 19.

Cosby was serving a life sentence at Donaldson for a 2002 murder conviction out of Jefferson County .

The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is “thoroughly investigating the incident,” Betts said. More information, including the identity of the other inmate involved, is expected to be released at the conclusion of the investigation.

Alabama man indicted for ’88 murder of 11-year-old girl

Another inmate, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday morning. The 68-year-old inmate had been staying in the infirmary and was being treated for a “significant natural disease,” according to the coroner’s office report.

That inmate was pronounced dead at 4:43 a.m., with his death being attributed to natural causes. According to ADOC officials, he had been serving a life sentence for a 1984 murder conviction out of Cullman County.

Two other deaths had been previously reported earlier this month, one reportedly from “ natural causes ” and another from a “ medical illness .” The last homicide to be reported at Donaldson was March 1, when William Eric Jennings, 49, died from “ blunt force trauma .”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
alreporter.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Bibb Correctional Facility, ADOC says

David Price, 58, an inmate serving a life sentence for a robbery committed in Talladega County, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday. After correctional staff rushed Price to the medical healthcare unit at Bibb Correctional Facility, medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting that occurred Sunday in Birmingham has left one man dead. According to Birmingham Police, around 2 p.m., a man was found laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 5900 block of Warner St. He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Correctional Facility#Murder#Violent Crime#Identity Of Donaldson#Adoc#Public Information
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man killed in shooting near Lipscomb

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Birmingham Police say the victim in this shooting has died. Police say the victim was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died. Police believe this is an isolated incident. If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Birmingham Police or Crime Stoppers at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 injured, including a teenager in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager injured in Birmingham Saturday afternoon. According to police, around 3:49 p.m., two victims were injured in a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of 3rd Street North, one was a 17-year-old. Both victims were transported to UAB hospital. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
AL.com

‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
kyoutv.com

Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone

(AP) -A witness to a shooting that killed three at an Alabama church says the gunman had sat by himself, drinking liquor and rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner. Susan Sallin was sitting at the table with the three victims. She says the gunman seemed disengaged. Sallin says he shunned invitations to join the others that night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

2 teens arrested in connection with Birmingham double homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two teens are facing capital murder charges in connection with a double homicide from February. According to Birmingham Police, the teens were charged in the deaths of 16-year-olds Jeremiah Collier and Todd Lorenzo Johnson on February 20. Police said officers with the West Precinct responded around 8 p.m. to the 5000 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy