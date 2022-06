The Greene County Conservation Free Kids Fishing Derby made its first appearance in a couple of years. The event took place this past Sunday at Spring Lake Park. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says there were 75 kids that participated and each received a free fishing pole. He points out the derby was conducted differently this year where each fish a participant caught gained them a ticket to be entered into the drawing for many grand prizes. Parents or guardians then had to take a picture of each fish for verification before a ticket was entered into the drawing.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO