Dallas County, IA

Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

theperrynews.com

County extends closure of 130th Street through Monday

The closure of one-half mile of 130th Street (Park Street) between Kimble Place and Knox Trail east of Perry to through traffic has been extended until 5 p.m. Monday, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Friday morning. The roadway is undergoing construction, and the target for reopening depends on...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: BACooN Ride Makes Its Way Through Dallas County Today

While motorists are out and about in Dallas County today they should be aware of bicyclists with the 2022 BACooN Ride. The ride will take place throughout much of Dallas County as bicyclists will make a 71-mile loop along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Sheriff Chad Leonard says one of the most important things is for bicyclists and motorists to respect each other’s right of way.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Buckling pavement, sinkhole among road problems reported in Story County

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The Story County roads department has its hands full Friday night as a pair of pavement problems have been reported. The first is a section of road on 580th Avenue between Highway 30 and 250th Street. A piece of the road buckled and created what the sheriff's office calls an unintentional speed bump.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Update: Perry Police Department Responds To Two-Vehicle Crash Which Results In One Injured

The Perry Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash in Perry Friday afternoon which resulted in one person receiving injuries. The police department, along with the Perry Fire Department and Dallas County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:39 p.m. Friday afternoon at Highway 141 and 10th Street in Perry near the Dallas County Hospital. The occupant of one of the vehicles did receive injuries and was transported to the Dallas County Hospital by Dallas County EMS.
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center School Board Considers Bus Training Agreement

The Guthrie Center School Board will meet Monday. The Board will consider for approval a bus training agreement to educate new bus drivers along with considering gym painting bids. The Board will also consider for approval an AEA Purchasing Agreement for nutritional programs, a five year facilities plan, insurance renewal and a policy regarding substitute teachers.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry City Council To Consider Cost-Sharing Grant From IFA

The Perry City Council will consider approving a cost-sharing grant from the Iowa Finance Authority at their regular meeting Monday. Also, the Council will consider approving the project completion of a Catalyst Grant Development and authorizing the mayor to sign a letter of project completion to the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Perry Public Library Board of Trustees appointments.
PERRY, IA
kniakrls.com

2022 Marion County Fair Queen Crowned

The competition and crowning of the 2022 Marion County Fair Queen was held Saturday in Knoxville. Four contestants answered questions and in the end, Ashley Kearney from Knoxville High School was crowned 2022 Marion County Fair Queen. Ashley spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about what it means to her to be named the Fair Queen.
MARION COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Sheriff’s Report June 16-17, 2022

12:18am: Dale Ganoe 44 of Jefferson was booked into the jail for domestic abuse assault 3rd or subsequent offense. 1:39am: A deputy investigated a barking dog complaint in the 600 block of State Street, Grand Junction. 4:51am: A deputy investigated a car deer accident on N Avenue near 210th Street....
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Extension Talks About Their Brand New Building

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Dallas County has a new home. Regional Director Ann Torbert says the Dallas County Fair Board built the new building right next door to their previous location, which is leased by Dallas County Extension. Torbert says the new facility is twice the size of their previous office which will allow for more classes to be held.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Wilson Avenue Suites in Jefferson Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting

Another building has been revitalized in Jefferson and it offers rental housing to boot. The Wilson Avenue Suites, located at 215 South Wilson Avenue, was purchased by Court Street LLC and Western Iowa Living in October of 2020. Developer Adam Schweers says it was a complete gut job, where the entire building was stripped to its studs. The just over $1 million project took 17 months to complete and Schweers shares his thoughts on how the final product looks from when it was known as the White Apartments.
JEFFERSON, IA
WHO 13

Early morning fire at Ames hotel prompts evacuation

AMES, Iowa — A fire at Hilton Garden Inn in Ames prompted guests to flee the building The Ames Fire Department arrived at the Hilton Garden Inn hotel located in the 1300 block of Dickinson Ave. at 1:48 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters received reports of smoke filling the entirety of the third-floor hallway. With the help […]
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Additional Soil Testing Needed at Greene County Animal Shelter Site

More issues continue to be uncovered with the Greene County Animal Shelter project. The City Council approved a $6,030 expense to conduct additional soil testing at the site in the Greene County Development Corporation West Business Park. City Administrator Mike Palmer says originally soil testing was done up to 20 feet because there were some foundational issues after the frame for the metal building was erected by the contractor. Now they are looking to bore to 50 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Issues Disaster Proclamation For Greene County And Four Others

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation yesterday (Thursday) afternoon for five counties in response to severe weather that passed through the state earlier this week. The counties included are Cerro Gordo, Greene, Hardin, Mills, and Pottawattamie. The proclamation allows state resources to be used to assist impacted residents in recovering from the effects of the June 14 storms. The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program is available to households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level, with grants of up to $5,000 to be awarded to cover the cost of home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. Potential recipients have 45 days from the proclamation’s date of issuance to submit their claims. Application details are included with this story on our website. The governor’s order also activates the Disaster Case Management Program, which provides disaster case managers to residents to assist in developing a recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referrals for services or resources. This program does not have income eligibility requirements and closes 180 days from the date of the proclamation. Disaster Case Management is administered through local community action associations.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

