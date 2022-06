Dr. Harold “Hal” Elliott, chair of psychiatry for the Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine, died unexpectedly at his home in Fuquay-Varina on June 7. He was 58. Elliott joined Campbell University in 2017 after serving as psychiatry residency program director at Michigan State University and before that, East Tennessee State University. A native of Clover, South Carolina, Elliott earned his undergraduate degree from Davidson College and his MD from the Medical University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

BUIES CREEK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO