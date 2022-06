Emma Henderson, former training coordinator at the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery, has been named business outreach director at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce(link is external). In her new role, Henderson will engage with businesses statewide, directing programs for membership recruitment and retention efforts and managing membership education and benefit programs. She will also serve as the liaison for businesses to the chamber’s five-person lobbying team.

VERMONT STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO