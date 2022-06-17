ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

2 Kids Missing From NH Grandmother's Home Found Safe in Maine, Mom Arrested

By Asher Klein
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo children who went missing from their grandmother's home in New Hampshire have been found safe in Maine, police said, "very positive news" after an Amber Alert was issued for the siblings. The sister and brother, 11 and 8, were found with their mother at a hotel in South...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Missing NH children found in Maine, believed to been abducted by biological mother, police say

Authorities say two missing New Hampshire children were found safe in Maine on Friday after their biological mother abducted them. New Hampshire State Police were asking for the public’s help in locating eight-year-old Chance Wilson and his sister, 11-year-old Alaina Wilson, after the children were reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, according to law enforcement.
SOMERSWORTH, NH
wabi.tv

Bangor woman dies in New Hampshire motorcycle crash

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (WABI) - A Maine woman died in a motorcycle crash in New Hampshire Thursday. Officials say 47-year-old Marcy Whipple of Bangor was killed after crashing into a telephone pole in Ossipee. Police said Whipple was wearing a helmet and was riding with a group of 13 motorcycles.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Maine Medical Center declared "all-clear" after bomb threat

PORTLAND, Maine — Law enforcement declared Maine Medical Center “all-clear” Sunday evening after a bomb threat prompted a police presence earlier in the day. The situation led the hospital to temporarily cease visitation unless medically necessary. “Maine Medical Center has been declared all-clear by Portland and State...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
State
New Hampshire State
City
South Portland, ME
Somersworth, NH
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Somersworth, NH
wabi.tv

Suspect wanted after robbing Augusta convenience store

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta Police are asking for help finding a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police say a man walked into the Big Apple on Stone Street just before 5 p.m., Saturday. We’re told the man demanded money and then took off before police could arrive....
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Missing kids found in Maine after police issue Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was cancelled Friday morning after two missing kids from Somersworth, New Hampshire were found in Maine. Police say the children are safe after they were found with their mother at a South Portland hotel. The mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols, was arrested and charged with two felony counts...
SOMERSWORTH, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
nbcboston.com

Investigation Underway After Police Shoot, Kill Man in Manchester, NH

An investigation is underway after police shot and killed a man in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said they are responding to a police shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. No time or location was given. Photos from the scene showed yellow police tape...
MANCHESTER, NH
US News and World Report

4th Arrest Made in Portland Shooting That Left 1 Dead

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A fourth person has been charged in connection with a shooting in Portland in April that left a man dead and a woman injured, police said Saturday. Jonathan Geisinger, 44, was arrested in South Portland on Friday on a charge of felony murder in connection with the April 26 shooting of Derald Coffin, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Portland man drowns in Kennebec River

SAPLING TOWNSHIP, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man drowned Saturday afternoon in the east outlet of the Kennebec River near Sapling Township. Maine Game Wardens tell us 40-year-old Truc Huynh was fishing on a raft with a friend Saturday morning. Rapids overturned the raft around noon. Officials say Huynh, who...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Police#Colonial Village
94.3 WCYY

Extraordinary Central Maine Teen Saves Dad’s Life

Jamie Payne a father from West Gardiner, Maine was in the hospital for 10 days because he had heart failure, according to an article by WMTW. The reason he is alive is because of his son, 17 year old Chris Payne. The article states, after letting their dogs outside Jamie...
PORTLAND, ME
CBS Boston

3 rescued from fire on 70-foot yacht off coast of New Hampshire

NEW CASTLE, New Hampshire -- A yacht in the water near Portsmouth, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday. Three people who were on the boat are safe, said New Hampshire State Police. The 70-foot vessel, called 'Elusive,' was in the Piscataqua River off New Castle. Photos of the ship on Saturday showed flames and dark plumes of smoke coming off it.  The Coast Guard, along with several agencies including New Hampshire State Police and the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the call around 4 p.m.Other boats were requested to leave the area while crews worked to put out the fire. The three people, a 67-year-old and 57-year-old from New Canaan, Connecticut, and a 33-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, and two family dogs were all forced to jump overboard. They were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore, said New Hampshire State Police. All three were taken to Portsmouth Hospital where they were treated and released. According to State Police, the boat eventually floated out of the harbor and got caught in the outgoing tide. Attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful and about two hours after the first call it take in the waters by Kittery, Maine. 
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMTW

Maine man critically hurt after speeding from police, crashing motorcycle

ARUNDEL, Maine — Police say a Biddeford man was seriously hurt early Friday after crashing his motorcycle in Arundel. A York County Sheriff's Deputy said he saw two motorcycles speeding along Route 1 in Arundel around 1:30 a.m. He initially clocked the lead motorcycle, a 2007 Harley Davidson, at 68 mph in a 40 mph zone, but says the bike quickly accelerated to 101 mph.
ARUNDEL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police investigating death in Bayside neighborhood

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating human remains found in a Bayside neighborhood. The remains were found at 58 Portland St., the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday night. Portland police spokesperson David Singer said Friday morning that no additional information was available because of it being an active...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Body found in Portland's Bayside neighborhood

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating a death after a body was discovered at 58 Portland Street in the Bayside neighborhood. At this time, officers aren't releasing any more information. CBS13 will bring you updates as we get them.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy