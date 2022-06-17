ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORDATA: an open data management web application to select corrosion inhibitors

By Tiago L. P. GalvÃ£o
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe large amount of corrosion inhibition efficiencies in literature, calls for a more efficient way to organize, access and compare this information. The CORDATA open data management application (https://datacor.shinyapps.io/cordata/) can help select appropriate corrosion inhibitors for application specific challenges. Intruduction. The ban of one of industry's main solutions against...

Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Photocatalytic activity of ZrO/TiO/FeO ternary nanocomposite for the degradation of naproxen: characterization and optimization using response surface methodology

In this study, ZrO2, TiO2, and Fe3O4 components were synthesized by co-precipitation, sol"“gel, and co-precipitation methods, respectively. In addition, solid-state dispersion method was used for synthesizing of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 ternary nanocomposite. The ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was characterized by different techniques including XRD, EDX, SEM, BET, FTIR, XPS, EELS, and Photoluminescence (PL). The FTIR analysis of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 photocatalyst showed strong peaks in the range of 450 to 700Â cmâˆ’1, which represent stretching vibrations of Zr"“O, Ti"“O, and Fe"“O. The results of FTIR and XRD, XPS analyses and PL spectra confirmed that the solid-state dispersion method produced ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposites. The EELS analysis confirmed the pure samples of Fe3O4, TiO2 and ZrO2. The EDAX analysis showed that the Zr:Ti:Fe atomic ratio was 0.42:2.08:1.00. The specific surface area, pores volume and average pores size of the photocatalyst were obtained 280 m2/g, 0.92 cm3/g, and 42Â nm respectively. Furthermore, the performance of ZrO2/TiO2/Fe3O4 nanocomposite was evaluated for naproxen removal using the response surface method (RSM). The four parameters such as NPX concentration, time, pH and catalyst concentration was investigated. The point of zero charge of the photocatalyst was 6. The maximum and minimum degradation of naproxen using photocatalyst were 100% (under conditions: NPX concentration"‰="‰10Â mg/L, time"‰="‰90Â min, pH"‰="‰3 and catalyst concentration"‰="‰0.5Â g/L) and 66.10% respectively. The stability experiment revealed that the ternary nanocatalyst demonstrates a relatively higher photocatalytic activity after 7 recycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

HarmonizR enables data harmonization across independent proteomic datasets with appropriate handling of missing values

Dataset integration is common practice to overcome limitations in statistically underpowered omics datasets. Proteome datasets display high technical variability and frequent missing values. Sophisticated strategies for batch effect reduction are lacking or rely on error-prone data imputation. Here we introduce HarmonizR, a data harmonization tool with appropriate missing value handling. The method exploits the structure of available data and matrix dissection for minimal data loss, without data imputation. This strategy implements two common batch effect reduction methods-ComBat and limma (removeBatchEffect()). The HarmonizR strategy, evaluated on four exemplarily analyzed datasets with up to 23 batches, demonstrated successful data harmonization for different tissue preservation techniques, LC-MS/MS instrumentation setups, and quantification approaches. Compared to data imputation methods, HarmonizR was more efficient and performed superior regarding the detection of significant proteins. HarmonizR is an efficient tool for missing data tolerant experimental variance reduction and is easily adjustable for individual dataset properties and user preferences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A hybrid optimization with ensemble learning to ensure VANET network stability based on performance analysis

High vehicle mobility, changing vehicle density and dynamic inter-vehicle spacing are all important issues in the VANET environment. As a result, a better routing protocol improves VANET overall performance by permitting frequent service availability. Therefore, an ensemble-based machine-learning technique is used to forecast VANET mobility. Effective routing based on a hybrid metaheuristic algorithm combined with Ensemble Learning yields significantly improved results. Based on information collected from the Road Side Unit (RSU) or the Base Station, a hybrid metaheuristic (Seagull optimization and Artificial Fish Swarm Optimization) method is used to estimate (BS). The suggested approach incorporates an ensemble machine learning and hybrid metaheuristic method to reduce the latency. The current model's execution is calculated using a variety of Machine Learning techniques, including SVM, Nave Bayes, ANN, and Decision Tree. As a result, the performance of machine learning algorithms may be studied and used to achieve the best results. Comparative analysis between the proposed method (HFSA-VANET) and (CRSM-VANET was done on different performance parameters like throughput, delay, drop, network lifetime, and energy consumption to assess system performance on two factors Speed and Nodes. The HFSA-VANET method shows an overall drop in the delay of 33% and a decrease in the energy consumption of 81% and an increase of 8% in the throughput as compared with the CRSM-VANET method at 80 node. The proposed method that is HFSA-VANET has been implemented in the MATLAB and NS2 environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: An open label randomized clinical trial of Indomethacin for mild and moderate hospitalised Covid-19 patients

The original version of this Article contained an error. Supplementary data file 1 containing anonymised patient data was inadvertently omitted. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Nephrology, MIOT International, Chennai, 600089, India. Rajan Ravichandran. Adjunct Faculty, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, 600036, India. Rajan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Scientific evidence on the political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals as the central normative framework for sustainable development worldwide. The effectiveness of governing by such broad global goals, however, remains uncertain, and we lack comprehensive meta-studies that assess the political impact of the goals across countries and globally. We present here condensed evidence from an analysis of over 3,000 scientific studies on the Sustainable Development Goals published between 2016 and April 2021. Our findings suggests that the goals have had some political impact on institutions and policies, from local to global governance. This impact has been largely discursive, affecting the way actors understand and communicate about sustainable development. More profound normative and institutional impact, from legislative action to changing resource allocation, remains rare. We conclude that the scientific evidence suggests only limited transformative political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals thus far.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Funding and oversight for diversity initiatives

As the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion within teams grows, large organizations are starting to commit to funding and data-driven action to build on and sustain the momentum. Advancing inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility (IDEA) in astronomy and planetary science is underpinned by social justice and has been scientifically...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Enhanced urban adaptation efforts needed to counter rising extreme rainfall risks

Record-breaking rainfall events are occurring more frequently in a warming climate. Impacts on lives and livelihoods disproportionately occur in traditionally underserved communities, particularly in urban areas. To influence policy and behavioral change at the community level, climate services must be developed specific to extreme rainfall events and subsequent floods in urban environments.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Confirming the energy sources of cosmic reionization

It is unclear what energy sources were responsible for the reionization of hydrogen atoms in the intergalactic medium 13 billion years ago. Measuring the upper limit on the number of ionizing photons produced by quasars has revealed that the contribution of quasars to reionization is negligible, suggesting that galaxies are the major energy sources.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ethics in Solar System exploration

As the population of Earth's orbital environment and human exploration of space intensifies, it is critical to have a strong ethical framework in place so that mistakes of the past are learned from and not repeated. As we move into an era of private industry-led space exploration, it is increasingly...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Nature-based solutions for global climate adaptation

Loan Diep ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2079-6176 0 & Timon McPhearson ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-9499-0791 1. The New School, New York City, New York, USA. The New School, New York City, New York, USA. The Biden–Harris US presidential administration has signed an executive order to tackle climate change through nature-based solutions (NBS; see go.nature.com/3nub5ea). We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

