Why Is Japan’s Prime Minister Attending the NATO Summit?

By Trevor Filseth L
nationalinterest.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapanese prime minister Fumio Kishida will emphasize that disturbances in Europe have consequences in Asia. Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida announced Wednesday that he would attend the annual NATO summit in Madrid from June 28 to June 30, marking the first time a Japanese leader will be present at the trans-Atlantic...

nationalinterest.org

Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin Declares End of the ‘Unipolar World’

As Vladimir Putin declares the end of the “unipolar world” over three months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, cracks begin to widen in the West’s maximum-pressure campaign against Moscow. Russian president Vladimir Putin used his address at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg on Friday...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Too Late? NATO Zeroes in on the China Threat

The sheer size and reach of the Chinese Navy enables it to travel much farther than it previously could. For the first time in its decades-long history, the NATO alliance plans to formally cite China in its soon-to-be-released strategic concept paper, a substantial adaptation that seems to reflect concern about Russian-Chinese collaboration and the global threat presented by China.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Russian Forces Still Plagued By Issues in the Donbas Region

Russian forces continue to suffer logistics, command and control, and morale issues during their advance in the Donbas region. In the early days of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Russian forces north of Kyiv were stuck in the mud, plagued by morale problems, low on supplies, and decimated by Ukrainian anti-armor attacks and ambushes.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The Key to Solving Europe’s Energy Crisis Lies in North African Diplomacy

Resolving the Algerian-Moroccan Split and promoting natural gas collaboration could promote security in both West Africa and Europe. As members of the European Union (EU) continue to search for new sources of energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Algeria provide a much-needed source of natural gas. Algeria’s annual natural gas exports reach almost forty million cubic meters, mostly through two pipelines that supply Spain and Italy. Until recently, Spain had high hopes of reactivating a key pipeline to bring even more Algerian fuel to the EU. However, Algeria complicated the issue last week when it banned Spanish imports. The reason for the bans? Spain’s decision to back Moroccan control over Western Sahara. Algeria has long supported the Polisario Front, a group that has agitated for Western Sahara’s full independence from Morocco since 1976.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Pentagon Says Finland and Sweden ‘Close’ to Joining NATO

Having both Sweden and Finland join NATO members would immeasurably strengthen NATO’s deterrence posture and prospects for victory in the event of a major war with Russia. According to U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, both Finland and Sweden are “close” to joining NATO, a development which would further reshape the alliance’s security posture in Europe.
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Extremist Travel to Ukraine Is a Cause for Concern, Not Alarm

While some individuals with connections to violent extremism have indeed traveled to Ukraine, a mass influx of ideologically driven fighters has thus far not materialized. As Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February, so too did foreigners from around the world seeking to answer Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for military volunteers. This influx of foreigners raised alarm among analysts that violent extremists, particularly neo-Nazis, could use the conflict as a new training ground. Complicating these concerns, Russian president Vladimir Putin painted Ukraine as a Nazi stronghold, arguing that his invasion is designed to “demilitarize and denazify” the Ukrainian government.
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

Organizing America for 21st Century Comprehensive Defense

In today’s world, preserving American prosperity, freedoms, and influence requires that the U.S. government architect a comprehensive defense that integrates economic policy as a constituent component of national security policy. The economically interconnected and technologically interconnected world of the twenty-first century presents the United States with a novel set...
U.S. POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

A New NATO: Common Data Sharing Systems Coming Soon

NATO’s ability to rapidly respond relies to a large extent on the alliance’s capacity for common command and control and data exchange. NATO countries will now be accelerating steps to increase their ability to quickly deploy forces in response to a crisis while improving interoperability through common command and control systems. The Russian attack on Ukraine has motivated NATO members to increase defense budgets, forward deploy additional forces, and heavily emphasize operational connectivity among allies.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

A Proposed Peace Plan to End the Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukraine’s negotiating position will weaken as the war drags on. Here is a fifteen-point peace plan to end the Russo-Ukrainian War. It has now been over one hundred days since Russia invaded Ukraine with no end to the war in sight. The war has the potential to drag on for months, if not years, and lead to the deaths of tens of thousands of more Ukrainians, as well as the destruction of more cities that will fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Commission on Human Rights has confirmed that over 4,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion while the Ukrainian government claims a death toll of over 27,500. The war has resulted in the greatest refugee crisis since the end of World War II. It is estimated that nearly five million Ukrainians have left the country while an additional eight million have been displaced within Ukraine. These are staggering numbers that equate to over one-third of Ukraine’s citizens being forced to leave their homes. Furthermore, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently declared that Russian forces now control 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

NATO Aims to Bolster Eastern Flank With Stealth Aircraft

In recent years, think tanks such as the RAND Corporation have raised concerns that the Baltics could be vulnerable to being quickly overrun by invading Russian forces. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of European security to its core and generated a host of sweeping future plans to expand, strengthen, and improve NATO.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Hatred for Realism Is an Elite Affliction

While realism isn’t blameless, the record of realism isn’t comparable to the democracy crusades of the last thirty years. Why do people hate realism so much? It’s a thoughtful question asked by Stephen Walt in Foreign Policy. Walt is a card-carrying foreign policy realist, his work on alliances and his theory of balance of threat influenced the theoretical framework of much such research with major explanatory power. Walt argues that at the time of realism’s triumph, as the theory predicted a conflict in Ukraine, we’re observing a withering attack on the worldview. “Much of this ire has been directed at my colleague and occasional co-author John J. Mearsheimer, based in part on the bizarre claim that his views on the West’s role in helping to cause the Russia-Ukraine crisis somehow make him ‘pro-Putin’ and in part on some serious misreadings of his theory of offensive realism,” Walt writes, adding that “another obvious target is former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whose recent comments urging peace talks with Moscow, a territorial compromise in Ukraine, and the need to avoid a permanent rupture with Russia were seen as a revealing demonstration of realism’s moral bankruptcy.”
POLITICS

