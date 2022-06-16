ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xi Jinping Doubles Down on Support for Putin and Russian ‘Sovereignty’

By Trevor Filseth L
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXi emphasized during the conversation that his country was “willing to continue mutual support with Russia on issues related to sovereignty, security, and issues of major concern.”. Following a phone conversation between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping on Wednesday—the second time the two have...

The Key to Solving Europe’s Energy Crisis Lies in North African Diplomacy

Resolving the Algerian-Moroccan Split and promoting natural gas collaboration could promote security in both West Africa and Europe. As members of the European Union (EU) continue to search for new sources of energy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, countries such as Algeria provide a much-needed source of natural gas. Algeria’s annual natural gas exports reach almost forty million cubic meters, mostly through two pipelines that supply Spain and Italy. Until recently, Spain had high hopes of reactivating a key pipeline to bring even more Algerian fuel to the EU. However, Algeria complicated the issue last week when it banned Spanish imports. The reason for the bans? Spain’s decision to back Moroccan control over Western Sahara. Algeria has long supported the Polisario Front, a group that has agitated for Western Sahara’s full independence from Morocco since 1976.
Move over, Jupiter: France's parliament takes centre stage

By design, France is usually governed by a president vested with extraordinary powers. It isn't meant to be this way: the 1958 constitution designed by the father of the modern nation, Charles de Gaulle, reduced the power of MPs, with subsequent changes amplifying this shift.
Pentagon Says Finland and Sweden ‘Close’ to Joining NATO

Having both Sweden and Finland join NATO members would immeasurably strengthen NATO’s deterrence posture and prospects for victory in the event of a major war with Russia. According to U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, both Finland and Sweden are “close” to joining NATO, a development which would further reshape the alliance’s security posture in Europe.
Organizing America for 21st Century Comprehensive Defense

In today’s world, preserving American prosperity, freedoms, and influence requires that the U.S. government architect a comprehensive defense that integrates economic policy as a constituent component of national security policy. The economically interconnected and technologically interconnected world of the twenty-first century presents the United States with a novel set...
Extremist Travel to Ukraine Is a Cause for Concern, Not Alarm

While some individuals with connections to violent extremism have indeed traveled to Ukraine, a mass influx of ideologically driven fighters has thus far not materialized. As Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February, so too did foreigners from around the world seeking to answer Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for military volunteers. This influx of foreigners raised alarm among analysts that violent extremists, particularly neo-Nazis, could use the conflict as a new training ground. Complicating these concerns, Russian president Vladimir Putin painted Ukraine as a Nazi stronghold, arguing that his invasion is designed to “demilitarize and denazify” the Ukrainian government.
A New NATO: Common Data Sharing Systems Coming Soon

NATO’s ability to rapidly respond relies to a large extent on the alliance’s capacity for common command and control and data exchange. NATO countries will now be accelerating steps to increase their ability to quickly deploy forces in response to a crisis while improving interoperability through common command and control systems. The Russian attack on Ukraine has motivated NATO members to increase defense budgets, forward deploy additional forces, and heavily emphasize operational connectivity among allies.
A Proposed Peace Plan to End the Russo-Ukrainian War

Ukraine’s negotiating position will weaken as the war drags on. Here is a fifteen-point peace plan to end the Russo-Ukrainian War. It has now been over one hundred days since Russia invaded Ukraine with no end to the war in sight. The war has the potential to drag on for months, if not years, and lead to the deaths of tens of thousands of more Ukrainians, as well as the destruction of more cities that will fuel a worsening humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Commission on Human Rights has confirmed that over 4,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia’s invasion while the Ukrainian government claims a death toll of over 27,500. The war has resulted in the greatest refugee crisis since the end of World War II. It is estimated that nearly five million Ukrainians have left the country while an additional eight million have been displaced within Ukraine. These are staggering numbers that equate to over one-third of Ukraine’s citizens being forced to leave their homes. Furthermore, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky recently declared that Russian forces now control 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.
NATO Aims to Bolster Eastern Flank With Stealth Aircraft

In recent years, think tanks such as the RAND Corporation have raised concerns that the Baltics could be vulnerable to being quickly overrun by invading Russian forces. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has shaken the foundation of European security to its core and generated a host of sweeping future plans to expand, strengthen, and improve NATO.
Hatred for Realism Is an Elite Affliction

While realism isn’t blameless, the record of realism isn’t comparable to the democracy crusades of the last thirty years. Why do people hate realism so much? It’s a thoughtful question asked by Stephen Walt in Foreign Policy. Walt is a card-carrying foreign policy realist, his work on alliances and his theory of balance of threat influenced the theoretical framework of much such research with major explanatory power. Walt argues that at the time of realism’s triumph, as the theory predicted a conflict in Ukraine, we’re observing a withering attack on the worldview. “Much of this ire has been directed at my colleague and occasional co-author John J. Mearsheimer, based in part on the bizarre claim that his views on the West’s role in helping to cause the Russia-Ukraine crisis somehow make him ‘pro-Putin’ and in part on some serious misreadings of his theory of offensive realism,” Walt writes, adding that “another obvious target is former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, whose recent comments urging peace talks with Moscow, a territorial compromise in Ukraine, and the need to avoid a permanent rupture with Russia were seen as a revealing demonstration of realism’s moral bankruptcy.”
POLITICS

