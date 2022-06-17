DEEP expected to make announcement on state lifeguard shortage

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is expected to provide an update today on its recruitment effort to fill open positions for lifeguards.

The DEEP said it still had lifeguard positions available at several swimming areas across the state earlier this month, including at Sherwood Island State Park.

The state has increased the starting pay for lifeguards to $19 per hour -- up from $16 per an hour, with a salary range of $19 to $21 per hour.

In addition to the increased starting salary, the DEEP says it's providing all training required to work as a lifeguard at state park beaches. Training time is paid.

The deputy commissioner of Environmental Conversation is expected to make an announcement at 9 a.m. on the status of the statewide lifeguard shortage.