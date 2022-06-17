ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An antibacterial compound pyrimidomycin produced by Streptomyces sp. PSAA01 isolated from soil of Eastern Himalayan foothill

By Prasenjit Das
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelective isolation of soil Actinobacteria was undertaken to isolate a new class of antibiotics and bioactive molecules. A Streptomyces sp. PSAA01 (="‰MTCC 13,157), isolated from soil of Eastern Himalaya foothill was cultivated on a large scale for the production of the antimicrobial SM02. It has been found that the maximum amount...

www.nature.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foothill#Bacteria#Soil Microbiology#Streptomyces#Compounds#Eastern Himalayan#Sm02
