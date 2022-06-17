ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Long-distance air pressure differences correlate with European rain

By Gisela MÃ¼ller-Plath
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecipitation in Europe shows natural fluctuations that differ considerably between seasons and geographical regions. A number of studies have linked local or seasonal rainfall variability to various long-distance air pressure differences in north"“south or west"“east direction. This paper presents the first continent-wide analysis of European rainfall variability on a month-by-month and...

Nature.com

Enhanced urban adaptation efforts needed to counter rising extreme rainfall risks

Record-breaking rainfall events are occurring more frequently in a warming climate. Impacts on lives and livelihoods disproportionately occur in traditionally underserved communities, particularly in urban areas. To influence policy and behavioral change at the community level, climate services must be developed specific to extreme rainfall events and subsequent floods in urban environments.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Dynamics and characteristics of dry and moist heatwaves over East Asia

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 49 (2022) Cite this article. The increasing frequency of heatwaves over East Asia (EA) is impacting agriculture, water management, and people's livelihood. However, the effect of humidity on high-temperature events has not yet been fully explored. Using observations and future climate change projections conducted with the latest generation of Earth System models, we examine the mechanisms of dry and moist heatwaves over EA. In the dry heatwave region, anticyclonic circulation has been amplified after the onset of heatwaves under the influence of the convergence of anomalous wave activity flux over northern EA, resulting in surface warming via adiabatic processes. In contrast, the moist heatwaves are triggered by the locally generated anticyclonic anomalies, with the surface warming amplified by cloud and water vapor feedback. Model simulations from phase six of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project projected display intensification of dry heatwaves and increased moist heatwave days in response to projected increases in greenhouse gas concentrations.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Presenting the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi, a Multi-Isotope Database for Medieval Europe

Here we present the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi (CIMA), an open-access database gathering more than 50,000 isotopic measurements for bioarchaeological samples located within Europe and its margins, and dating between 500 and 1500 CE. This multi-isotope (Î´13C, Î´15N, Î´34S, Î´18O, and 87Sr/86Sr) archive of measurements on human, animal, and plant archaeological remains also includes a variety of supporting information that offer, for instance, a taxonomic characterization of the samples, their location, and chronology, in addition to data on social, religious, and political contexts. Such a dataset can be used to identify data gaps for future research and to address multiple research questions, including those related with studies on medieval human lifeways (i.e. human subsistence, spatial mobility), characterization of paleo-environmental and -climatic conditions, and on plant and animal agricultural management practices. Brief examples of such applications are given here and we also discuss how the integration of large volumes of isotopic data with other types of archaeological and historical data can improve our knowledgeÂ of medievalÂ Europe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The impact of alternative energy technology investment on environment and food security in northern Ethiopia

Energy is a key factor in the economic development. Currently, however, millions of people across the world suffer from energy poverty, having little or no access to energy for cooking, lighting, heating, cooling, or using information and communication technologies. Objective of this study was to investigate the domestic energy sources for households and the impact of biomass use as a source of energy on the environment and food insecurity in the drought-affected northern highlands of Ethiopia. A total of 398 household heads were interviewed using a structured questionnaire, whereas 16 focus group discussions and 12 key informant interviews were conducted. Descriptive data analysis techniques were used to analyze quantitative data while content analysis methods were used to analyze qualitative data. The use of traditional biomass fuels such as firewood, charcoal, crop residue, animal dung, and biomass residue that can be combusted were prevalent in the area, which aggravated the degradation of agricultural lands. As commented by the majority of respondents, the move towards the adoption of modern energy sources was not common due to finance (98%), access (97%), durability (97%) and lack of awareness (93%). The findings showed that land degradation has been severe to the extent that no grain yield can be collected from crop production. As a result, people were exposed to both chronic and transitory food insecurity, and hence the majority of people make their living on food aid. In food-insecure areas, relying on biomass energy could increase land degradation or retard the speed of land restoration, which adversely affects agricultural production and food security. Investing in alternative energy technologies can improve the environment, food security, and people's health.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Recent marine heatwaves in the North Pacific warming pool can be attributed to rising atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 131 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last decade, the northeast Pacific experienced marine heatwaves that caused devastating marine ecological impacts with socioeconomic implications. Here we use two different attribution methods and show that forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels has virtually certainly caused the multi-year persistent 2019"“2021 marine heatwave. There is less than 1% chance that the 2019"“2021 event with"‰~3 years duration and 1.6"‰âˆ˜C intensity could have happened in the absence of greenhouse gases forcing. We further discover that the recent marine heatwaves are co-located with a systematically-forced outstanding warming pool, which we attribute to forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels and the recent industrial aerosol-load decrease. The here-detected Pacific long-term warming pool is associated with a strengthening ridge of high-pressure system, which has recently emerged from the natural variability of climate system, indicating that they will provide favorable conditions over the northeast Pacific for even more severe marine heatwave events in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

The computational age"at"death estimation from 3D surface models of the adult pubic symphysis using data mining methods

Age-at-death estimation of adult skeletal remains is a key part of biological profile estimation, yet it remains problematic for several reasons. One of them may be the subjective nature of the evaluation of age-related changes, or the fact that the human eye is unable to detect all the relevant surface changes. We have several aims: (1) to validate already existing computer models for age estimation; (2) to propose our own expert system based on computational approaches to eliminate the factor of subjectivity and to use the full potential of surface changes on an articulation area; and (3) to determine what age range the pubic symphysis is useful for age estimation. A sample of 483 3D representations of the pubic symphyseal surfaces from the ossa coxae of adult individuals coming from four European (two from Portugal, one from Switzerland and Greece) and one Asian (Thailand) identified skeletal collections was used. A validation of published algorithms showed very high error in our dataset-the Mean Absolute Error (MAE) ranged from 16.2 and 25.1Â years. Two completely new approaches were proposed in this paper: SASS (Simple Automated Symphyseal Surface-based) and AANNESS (Advanced Automated Neural Network-grounded Extended Symphyseal Surface-based), whose MAE values are 11.7 and 10.6Â years, respectively. Lastly, it was demonstrated that our models could estimate the age-at-death using the pubic symphysis over the entire adult age range. The proposed models offer objective age estimates with low estimation error (compared to traditional visual methods) and are able to estimate age using the pubic symphysis across the entire adult age range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Prevention of angle-closure glaucoma: balancing risk and benefit

Primary angle-closure glaucoma (PACG) is an important, preventable cause of visual loss. PACG affects 20 million people, and has blinded over 5 million globally [1]. Although it is well established that Asian people are at greater risk than white people of European origin [2, 3], an estimated 1.6 million white Europeans, 581,000 white US citizens and 130,000 white Britons have visual field loss from PACG [4]. The results of two major clinical trials have transformed the evidence-base informing management of PACG. The EAGLE trial clearly demonstrates that anyone with PACG, and those with an intraocular pressure (IOP)"‰>"‰30"‰mmHg resulting from primary angle-closure (PAC), should be offered clear lens extraction as the first intervention. This offers better disease control (better pressure control with less medication), better quality of life, and is more cost effective when compared to the standard care of laser peripheral iridotomy (LPI) [5].
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Scientific evidence on the political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals

In 2015, the United Nations agreed on 17 Sustainable Development Goals as the central normative framework for sustainable development worldwide. The effectiveness of governing by such broad global goals, however, remains uncertain, and we lack comprehensive meta-studies that assess the political impact of the goals across countries and globally. We present here condensed evidence from an analysis of over 3,000 scientific studies on the Sustainable Development Goals published between 2016 and April 2021. Our findings suggests that the goals have had some political impact on institutions and policies, from local to global governance. This impact has been largely discursive, affecting the way actors understand and communicate about sustainable development. More profound normative and institutional impact, from legislative action to changing resource allocation, remains rare. We conclude that the scientific evidence suggests only limited transformative political impact of the Sustainable Development Goals thus far.
GERMANY
Nature.com

Gender inequality infiltrates the in silico modeling world

Gender inequality has been the unspoken truth, rampant for centuries. Although a deep-rooted cultural mindset, the inequality has reverse-translated from society into the way we study and practice science, and more currently, into the computational modeling world. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over the decades,...
SOCIETY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant causes mild pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters

Since its discovery in 2019, multiple variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) have been identified. This study investigates virus spread and associated pathology in the upper and lower respiratory tracts of Syrian golden hamsters at 4 days post intranasal SARS-CoV-2 Omicron infection, in comparison to infection with variants of concern (VOCs) Gamma and Delta as well as ancestral strain 614"‰G. Pathological changes in the upper and lower respiratory tract of VOC Omicron infected hamsters are milder than those caused by other investigated strains. VOC Omicron infection causes a mild rhinitis with little involvement of the olfactory epithelium and minimal lesions in the lung, with frequent sparing of the alveolar compartment. Similarly, viral antigen, RNA and infectious virus titers are lower in respiratory tissues of VOC Omicron infected hamsters. These findings demonstrate that the variant has a decreased pathogenicity for the upper and lower respiratory tract of hamsters.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Nonlinear dispersion relation in integrable turbulence

We investigate numerically and experimentally the concept of nonlinear dispersion relation (NDR) in the context of partially coherent waves propagating in a one-dimensional water tank. The nonlinear random waves have a narrow-bandwidth Fourier spectrum and are described at leading order by the one-dimensional nonlinear SchrÃ¶dinger equation. The problem is considered in the framework of integrable turbulence in which solitons play a key role. By using a limited number of wave gauges, we accurately measure the NDR of the slowly varying envelope of the deep-water waves. This enables the precise characterization of the frequency shift and the broadening of the NDR while also revealing the presence of solitons. Moreover, our analysis shows that the shape and the broadening of the NDR provides signatures of the deviation from integrable turbulence that is induced by high order effects in experiments. We also compare our experimental observations with numerical simulations of Dysthe and of Euler equations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Validation of a mixture of rK26 and rK39 antigens from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum to detect anti-Leishmania antibodies in human and reservoir hosts

Mediterranean type of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a zoonotic parasitic infection. Some provinces of Iran are endemic for VL while other parts are considered as sporadic areas. This study aimed to assess a combination of recombinant K26 and rK39 antigens as well as crude antigen (CA), derived from an Iranian strain of L. infantum, compared to direct agglutination test (DAT) for the detection of VL in humans and domestic dogs as animal reservoir hosts of the disease. A combination of rK26 and rK39 antigens and also CA was evaluated using indirect ELISA on serum samples of 171 VL confirmed humans (n"‰="‰84) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰87) as well as 176 healthy humans (n"‰="‰86) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰90). Moreover, 36 serum samples of humans (n"‰="‰20) and canines (n"‰="‰16) with other potentially infectious diseases were collected and tested for finding cross- reactivity. The results of ELISA were compared to DAT, currently considered as gold standard for the serodiagnosis of VL. The sensitivity and specificity, positive predictive and negative predictive values were calculated compared to DAT. The positive sera had previously shown a positive DAT titerÂ â‰¥ 1:800 for humans andÂ â‰¥ 1:80 for dogs. Analysis was done by MedCalc and SPSS softwares. Using the combination of rK26 and rK39 in ELISA, a sensitivity of 95.2% and a specificity of 93.0% % were found in human sera at a 1:800 (cut-off) titer when DAT-confirmed cases were compared with healthy controls; a sensitivity of 98.9% and specificity of 96.7%% were found at a 1:80 (cut-off) titer compared with DAT. A good degree of agreement was found between the combined rK39 and rK26-ELISA with DAT in human (0.882) and dog serum samples (0.955) by kappa analysis (p"‰<"‰0.05). The ELISA using the CA test showed 75% sensitivity in human and 93.1% in dog serum samples as well as 53.5% specificity in human and 83.3% in dog,s sera, respectively. The combination of rK26 and rK39 recombinant antigen prepared from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum showed high accuracy for the serodiagnosis of VL in human and domestic dogs. Further extended field trial with a larger sample size is recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Unravelling the non-classicality role in Gaussian heat engines

At the heart of quantum thermodynamics lies a fundamental question about what is genuine "quantum" in quantum heat engines and how to seek this quantumness, so that thermodynamical tasks could be performed more efficiently compared with classical protocols. Here, using the concept of P-representability, we define a function called classicality, which quantifies the degree of non-classicality of bosonic modes. This function allows us to explore the role of non-classicality in quantum heat engines and design optimal protocols for work extraction. For two specific cycles, a quantum Otto and a generalised one, we show that non-classicality is a fundamental resource for performing thermodynamic tasks more efficiently.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Maxillary sinus aeration analysis using computational fluid dynamics

The maxillary sinus aeration using the computational fluid dynamics (CFD) method based on individual adult patients' computed tomography (CT) scans were analyzed. The analysis was based on CT images of 4 patients: one with normal nose anatomy and three with nasal septal deviation (NSD) and concha bullosa (CB). The CFD simulation was performed using the Reynolds-Average Simulation approach and turbulence closure based on linear eddy viscosity supplemented with the two-equation k-\(\omega\) SST model. As a result, it was found that the lower part of NSD has the most significant impact on the airflow change within the maxillary sinuses compared to CB and the upper part of NSD. In a healthy nose, the airflow in the sinuses is continuous, while NSD and CB change this flow into pulsatile. Multiple changes in the direction of flow during one respiratory phase were observed. The flow intensity within the maxillary sinus opening is lower on the NSD side. The concept of vorticity measure is introduced to evaluate and compare various patients qualitatively. Typically, the lowest values of such measures are obtained for healthy airways and the highest for pathological changes in the nasal cavity.
SCIENCE

