Health

Blood pressure values and hypotension management in extremely preterm infants: a multi-center study

By Eric S. Peeples
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo describe high/low daily blood pressures (BP) and variability in BP management with vasoactive infusions (VI) and/or hydrocortisone (HC) in extremely preterm infants. Analysis of data from 24"“27 weeks' gestation infants in the Preterm Erythropoietin Neuroprotection (PENUT) Trial. Daily high/low BPs, the use of VI and/or HC, and adverse outcomes were...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Postnatal fluid balance "“ it's time to pay attention

Fluid and electrolyte management is a critical aspect in the care of premature infants, particular in the first week after birth. The recently publication article by Valentine et al. builds upon over 40 years of literature examining associations between fluid balance and outcomes in preterm infants [1]. This secondary analysis of the Preterm Erythropoietin Neuroprotection Trial utilized a large cohort of infants born at <28 weeks of gestation to evaluate associations between maximal weight loss (MWL) and total fluid administration in the first week of life and relevant clinical outcomes [1, 2]. Their findings suggest MWL of 5"“15% is optimal in the first 7 days after birth (compared to >15% MWL), being specifically associated with lower odds of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC; aOR 0.49, 95% CI 0.25"“0.98). Additionally, TFA"‰>"‰150"‰ml/kg/day was associated with increased odds of NEC (aOR 3.22, 95% CI 1.40"“7.42) and surgically treated patent ductus arteriosus (aOR 2.14, 95% CI 1.10"“4.15).
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Iron supplementation and the risk of bronchopulmonary dysplasia in extremely low gestational age newborns

The aim of this study was to determine the relationship between iron exposure and the development of bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). A secondary analysis of the PENUT Trial dataset was conducted. The primary outcome was BPD at 36 weeks gestational age and primary exposures of interest were cumulative iron exposures in the first 28 days and through 36 weeks' gestation. Descriptive statistics were calculated for study cohort characteristics with analysis adjusted for the factors used to stratify randomization.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Impact of HIV-associated cognitive impairment on functional independence, frailty and quality of life in the modern era: a meta-analysis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-10474-8, published online 19 April 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Nombeko Mshunqane, which was incorrectly given as Mshunqane Nombeko. Additionally, in Table 1, part 2 column title,. "No of studies with indirect outcome". The...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

ESA-ECMWF Report on recent progress and research directions in machine learning for Earth System observation and prediction

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 51 (2022) Cite this article. This paper provides a short summary of the outcomes of the workshop on Machine Learning (ML) for Earth System Observation and Prediction (ESOP / ML4ESOP) organised by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) between 15 and 18 November 2021. The 4-days workshop had more than 30 speakers and 30 poster-presenters, attracting over 1100 registrations from 85 countries around the world. The workshop aimed to demonstrate where and how the fusion between traditional ESOP applications and ML methods has shown limitations, outstanding opportunities, and challenges based on the participant's feedback. Future directions were also highlighted from all thematic areas that comprise the ML4ESOP domain.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Correction to: Brain-wide perception of the emotional valence of light is regulated by distinct hypothalamic neurons

The wrong Supplementary file was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct file, and referenced appropriately in the main text. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Neurobiology Section, Division of Biological Sciences, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA. Department...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

Sleep's role in the development and resolution of adolescent depression

Two adolescent mental health fields - sleep and depression - have advanced largely in parallel until about four years ago. Although sleep problems have been thought to be a symptom of adolescent depression, emerging evidence suggests that sleep difficulties arise before depression does. In this Review, we describe how the combination of adolescent sleep biology and psychology uniquely predispose adolescents to develop depression. We describe multiple pathways and contributors, including a delayed circadian rhythm, restricted sleep duration and greater opportunity for repetitive negative thinking while waiting for sleep. We match each contributor with evidence-based sleep interventions, including bright light therapy, exogenous melatonin and cognitive-behaviour therapy techniques. Such treatments improve sleep and alleviate depression symptoms, highlighting the utility of sleep treatment for comorbid disorders experienced by adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microsatellite instability in gastrointestinal cancers

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Berardinelli GN, DurÃ£es R, Mafra da Costa A, Bragagnoli A, AntÃ´nio de Oliveira M, Pereira R, et al. Association of microsatellite instability (MSI) status with the 5-year outcome and genetic ancestry in a large Brazilian cohort of colorectal cancer. Eur J Hum Genet. 2022. in press.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Could artificial intelligence hijack author contributions?

University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan. Artificial intelligence (AI) translator services can help authors by checking the logical structure and content validity of their research manuscripts. But as AI advances, it could reshape pivotal discussions in the paper and undercut the authors’ input. Employing such services to interpret the data or ‘spin’ the findings for greater impact could have serious implications for research integrity.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ethics in Solar System exploration

As the population of Earth's orbital environment and human exploration of space intensifies, it is critical to have a strong ethical framework in place so that mistakes of the past are learned from and not repeated. As we move into an era of private industry-led space exploration, it is increasingly...
ASTRONOMY

