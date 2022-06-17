ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooper County, MO

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT IN COOPER COUNTY

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the evening of Monday, June 13, a Cooper County deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation traveling north on Highway 87 near the city limits of Boonville. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says the deputy attempted to initiate...

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

TWO ARRESTED, CHARGED AFTER REPORTED HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT OF MOTORCYCLE

Two Independence residents were arrested and have been charged with felonies after a reported high-speed pursuit of a motorcycle on Thursday, June 16, in Pettis County. According to a Pettis County deputy’s report, the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65. The motorcycle became disabled when its chain broke. A K9 handler deployed K9 CAV and gave commands to the two motorcyclists to come to the deputy, and they did.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County

Maries Co., Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:45 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol reports Brian D. Bowser, 63, of Dixon, MO, hit a deer when he was traveling Westbound on Highway W near Dixon. According to the report Bowser was riding his 2017 Harley Davidson when he hit the deer. After impact, troopers say Bowser traveled The post One man seriously hurt after hitting deer while on motorcycle in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARIES COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Early Thursday morning, the Saline County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with a motorcycle travelling south of US 65 towards Pettis County. Pettis County Deputies, along with the K-9 Unit, started north on US 65 to assist the Saline County Deputies. The pursuit was terminated by Saline County as the motorcycle entered Pettis County. Deputies with Pettis County located the motorcycle, which was still travelling at over 100 mph, on US 65 Highway. Pettis County Deputies began a pursuit. Just north of US 65 and HH Highway, the motorcycle had a malfunction and began to slow down. The Pettis County K9 Unit was quickly deployed. The driver and the occupant quickly gave up and were taken into custody without incident. During the search of the vehicle, a locked bag was located. The K9 Unit was deployed, and alerted to the bag. A large amount of crystal substances were located. The driver was identified as Timmothy Eugene Griffith, 33, of Independence, Missouri. The PCSO is requesting charges of felony Resisting Arrest, Kidnapping in the 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, and Trafficking in the 2nd Degree against Griffith. Griffith was held pending a $35,000 cash or surety bond. The passenger was identified as Jewel Charlene Rowland, 42 of Sedalia. Rowland was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Charges of Trafficking in the 2nd Degree are also pending. Rowland was held pending a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 17, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East 14th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. It was determined that multiple parties were involved in a physical altercation after a dog bit a child at the house. The mother of the child and another resident began fighting. In the process of this, one of the involved parties was bit by the same dog that had bit the child. One of the parties had left the house and took her son to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment from the dog bite. The other party was still present at the house. She had injuries to her legs from being bit. The PCAD responded and transported the other female to Bothwell for treatment. The next evening, Police responded to the same address and determined a physical altercation had taken place. The altercation was found to be mutual. A 12 hour log report was completed. There was no further information in the report.
SEDALIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Collision on Highway 54 in Cole County kills elderly woman

An elderly Jefferson City woman has been killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Cole County. The crash happened on Thursday afternoon, south of Jefferson City. Missouri state troopers say 84-year-old Mary Chegwidden was driving eastbound on Hamman drive, when she tried to cross the westbound lanes of 54. Her vehicle was struck by another vehicle driven by an Eldon man.
COLE COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Wanted Man out of Cass County Arrested After Police Standoff, Connection to Possibly Missing Person Case out of Belleville

The Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office arrested a man formerly from Cass County, Illinois after a police standoff at a residence in Bellflower, Missouri yesterday. Fox 2 News reports that 40 year old Charles L. Story, formerly of Beardstown, was arrested after an anonymous tip lead Montgomery County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputies to a residence on Elm Street in Bellflower, Missouri. At 3:47PM yesterday, police got permission to search the home and found Story barricaded in a hidden room. He told them he was armed and injured after being shot in the leg a few days ago. The wanted man also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to enter the room and then himself.
CASS COUNTY, IL
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

INMATE CHARGED WITH MURDER FOUND DEAD IN MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

An inmate charged with first-degree murder was found dead in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Tuesday, June 14. A release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office says on October 17, 2021, authorities responded to the report of a body in the Missouri River – later identified as 57-year-old Judith Young, of Malta Bend.
MALTA BEND, MO
kjluradio.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials cause $5,000 worth of damage to Columbia home

Improperly discarded smoking materials start a fire at a home about a mile and a half west of Columbia’s downtown. Firefighters were called Saturday around 2 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bittersweet Court. By the time crews arrived, moderate smoke conditions were coming from the rear of a one-story home on a walkout basement. Firefighters were able to quickly isolate the fire to a basement family room.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

MURDER SUSPECT HAS COURT PROCEEDING SCHEDULED

A Windsor man charged with murder is due in court. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says on February 24, his office was informed of a potential homicide that had occurred within its jurisdiction approximately 11 hours earlier. Authorities say an investigation revealed a confrontation had occurred near...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO

