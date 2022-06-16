ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba City, WI

Cuba City takes down #1 Amherst, advances to D3 State Championship

By Zach Hanley
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND CHUTE, Wis. — In their first trip to the state baseball tournament in 67 years, Cuba City made it an extended stay at Fox Cities Stadium. The Cubans used a dominating pitching performance by Kobe Vosberg and...

www.x1071.com

