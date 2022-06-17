ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hot weather tips to remember when heading out the door in NYC today

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gv1Rr_0gDjwi8h00

Today is going to be the perfect day to grab the swim gear and dive into the water. But before you do, it's important to stay safe when swimming not just at the beach, but at private pools as well.

Swim safety is now more important than ever. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says child drowning rates and non-fatal drowning rates in children under 15 remain high, with a 17% increase in non-fatal drowning rates in 2021.

Some tips to remember are to never leave a child unattended, learn how to perform CPR, only swim when lifeguards are around and avoid unnecessary risks by swimming in restricted areas or when lifeguards aren't around.

Last but not least, make sure you stay hydrated and put on plenty of sunscreen.

MORE: Ready to make a splash this summer? Here are 10 water safety tips

MORE: Guide: 12 tips for summer boating safety

MORE: 12 tips to help keep your pets cool during the dog days of summer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
pix11.com

Bronx brunch spot offers international eats inspired by the diverse borough

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A Bronx brunch spot owned by two friends offers international dishes inspired by their the community’s multi-cultural background. From the spicy Korean-style steak and eggs to the Jamaican Ceasar salad, the owners, who are from Haiti and Nigeria, called their eatery I-NINE to show how multi-ethnic Mott Haven is. The I stands for international, the owners said.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Consumer Goods#Heading Out#Remember When#Sunscreen
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy