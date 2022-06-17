Hot weather tips to remember when heading out the door in NYC today

Today is going to be the perfect day to grab the swim gear and dive into the water. But before you do, it's important to stay safe when swimming not just at the beach, but at private pools as well.

Swim safety is now more important than ever. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says child drowning rates and non-fatal drowning rates in children under 15 remain high, with a 17% increase in non-fatal drowning rates in 2021.

Some tips to remember are to never leave a child unattended, learn how to perform CPR, only swim when lifeguards are around and avoid unnecessary risks by swimming in restricted areas or when lifeguards aren't around.

Last but not least, make sure you stay hydrated and put on plenty of sunscreen.

