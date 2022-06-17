ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

ALERT CENTER: CDC advisors to discuss approval of COVID-19 vaccines for youth

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisors are expected to meet today to discuss if they should approve COVID-19 vaccines for young kids, with an official vote expected Saturday.

The meeting comes after the Food and Drug Administration advisory panel gave the green light for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for kids as young as 6 months old.

The White House has said shots could begin as early as next week if approved.

Currently, children under 5 years old are the only age group not currently eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

