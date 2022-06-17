Nearly 200 flights canceled at Bradley, JFK, Westchester and LaGuardia airports to kick off summer travel

Nearly 200 flights are canceled today at multiple area airports to kick off what experts say is expected to be a very stressful travel season.

Officials say 127 flights are canceled at LaGuardia today and 55 are canceled at John F. Kennedy.

At least three flights each were canceled at Bradley International and Westchester airports.

Officials say staff shortages within the airline industry, the rising cost of fuel and weather-related incidents across the nation have caused flight cancelations.