FEMA Awards $10M to Oak Bluffs to Fight Erosion

HYANNIS – The new Barnstable County website design has been unveiled by officials which puts a strong emphasis on ease-of-use. County Communications Manager Sonja Sheasley said the new design prioritizes accessibility, with several different tools to customize the webpage for each user’s preferences. “Now it’s even more… .
GOSNOLD – A government bond bill of over $5 billion recently passed in the Massachusetts State Senate, with $2.5 million for local projects secured by Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr. “I am thankful that we were able to secure funds for Cape Cod and Islands infrastructure projects to support the Town of… .
SANDWICH – Lawmakers on Beacon Hill universally supported a $350 million bond bill to help fund transportation and infrastructure work throughout the state, with some of the money headed to the Cape. The bill, which passed on Thursday, June 16, allows for $200 million for municipalities to use for the upkeep of… .
FALMOUTH – An official with the Falmouth Beach Department recently gave an update on where the department stands on lifeguard coverage ahead of the summer. Superintendent Maggie Clayton spoke at a Falmouth Select Board meeting on June 13 and said that the beaches will be staffed and enforced seven days a week for the… .
DENNIS – Statement from town of Dennis: Vehicle access will reopen at West Dennis Beach, limited to the hours of 8 AM to 5 PM, Please continue to monitor town website and social media as hours operation may change or be updated. All vehicles must be out of the lot prior to gates closing at […] The post Dennis officials issue statement regarding West Dennis Beach and piping plovers appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER – A search is underway in Brewster after a report of a missing fisherman. The call came in about 10:45 PM Monday evening at Saint’s Landing Beach. Brewster Fire-Rescue called deployed a drone and called for the Dennis fire boat. The Coast Guard was also responding a boat and helicopter. CWN will bring you […] The post Developing: Search underway for missing fisherman off Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was seriously injured in a crash along the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Seashore in Provincetown around 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Provincetown Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off Cape trauma center. […] The post Bicyclist seriously injured on Provincelands Bicycle Trail in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER – On Sunday June 19 at 1:30 a.m. Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Paine’s Creek Road. On arrival units found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with several signs and a telephone pole causing heavy damage to the front of […] The post Mustang crashes into utility pole, mailboxes early Sunday morning in Brewster appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH PORT – A vehicle reportedly crashed into a tree in Yarmouth Port shortly before 11 AM. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) at Winter Street. According to reports, Yarmouth Police attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Route 6 but the driver of the Honda Civic fled. A short time later […] The post Yarmouth Police ask motorists to avoid Route 6A in area of Winter Street after driver fled crash scene appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH – A bicyclist was involved in a collision with a car in Falmouth about 9:30 PM Sunday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Ter Heun Drive. The victim was transported to meet a MedFlight helicopter at Falmouth Hospital to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police are […] The post Bicyclist airlifted after collision with vehicle in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – A rollover crash was causing traffic delays along Route 6 in Barnstable Saturday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 PM on the eastbound side by the large rest area between Route 132 and Willow Street. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating how the […] The post Rollover crash snarls traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department responded overnight, at 1:25 AM to a report of a motor vehicle crash with unknown injuries. First arriving units found a single vehicle on its roof with two patients, one of which was heavily entrapped in the vehicle, and one that was able to free himself prior to fire […] The post Two injured in rollover crash in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
