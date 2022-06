BROOKLINE, Mass. — Phil Mickelson hit over a TV crane, as a fan about 10 yards to his right iced the side of his head. And that was only part of the weirdness. Mickelson’s play this week at the U.S. Open was below his standards. In his first tournament on home soil in nearly five months and a week after his debut appearance on the controversial, Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, he shot 78-73 to miss the cut by eight.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO