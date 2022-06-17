ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Virus cases force leader, teams to leave Tour de Suisse race

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qyglz_0gDitfb800

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases caused chaos at the Tour de Suisse on Friday with the race leader, three teams and about 30 riders pulling out of the Tour de France warm-up.

Overall leader Aleksandr Vlasov tested positive one day after winning the fifth stage, the Russian rider's team said. Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Anton Palzer also tested positive Friday morning.

The UAE Team Emirates, Alpecin-Fenix and Bahrain Victorious teams also withdrew, one day after the Jumbo-Visma squad left the eight-day race, which finishes Sunday.

“In the interest of the health of all riders and staff at the (Tour de Suisse), leaving the race is considered the most sensible decision by the team management and medical staff,” Alpecin-Fenix said .

Four positive tests, including 2012 Olympic road race silver medalist Rigoberto Urán, were detected among the Education First squad in Friday morning tests.

“We have decided to give the option of starting to the two remaining riders, Neilson Powless and Jonas Rutsch, with the consent of our medical staff,” the Education First team said.

Swiss rider Marc Hirschi and Diego Ulissi also tested positive in the UAE squad, which cited “team safety reasons and the wider cycling community” for leaving the race.

“Unfortunately, like many other teams we have also had a surge in COVID-19 cases,” UAE team medical director Adrian Rotunno said.

The sixth stage started on time with 93 riders on the road and 30 having left, the race website said.

In Vlasov's absence, the leader's yellow jersey was worn by Jakob Fuglsang, who is one second ahead of Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion.

The Swiss race is one of the last events to prepare for the three-week Tour de France, which starts in two weeks.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Hirschi
Person
Diego Ulissi
Person
Rigoberto Urán
Person
Jakob Fuglsang
Person
Neilson Powless
Person
Geraint Thomas
Person
Jonas Rutsch
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy