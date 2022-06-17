Triple Crown Series set this weekend

Father’s Day 5K - The 32nd annual Father’s Day 5K was run in Rehoboth Sunday morning with 252 finishers. Dylan Smiley blew the field away like a porpoise in a no-wake zone with a blistering time of 15:49. Alyssa Brinsky, 20, of Middletown was the first woman in 19:31. Bennett Brumbley, 14, ran 19:23, then went back out onto the course to escort his father Kevin, 43, to the finish line in 40:19, then went back out again to escort Magic Jack Noel, 83, who finished in 53:50. Bennett later followed me to my car to see if I needed help carrying my blue chair.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO