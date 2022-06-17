ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Triple Crown Series set this weekend

By Tim Bamforth
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

The Triple Crown Series comprises three races in three towns in three days. It always draws a few dozen runners who tackle the challenge. This year’s series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, June 17, with the Georgetown Library 5K at 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown. The series will go to Hudson...

Cape Gazette

Muse and Cruz control Friday night Georgetown Library 5K

The 18th annual Friday night Georgetown Library 5K was so hot at the start June 17, the chilled watermelons were sweating. Sensible striders stayed home, and dark clouds billowed over Pine Street, which became Thunder Road minutes before Tim Bamforth said, “Runners set.”. Only 37 runners toed the starting...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Ocean City Today

Tuna and Tiaras tourney moved to next weekend

Second annual fishing competition to benefit WSW organization. (June 17, 2022) The second annual Tuna and Tiaras tournament was postponed a week due to poor weather and fishing conditions offshore. “The seas were very unfavorable for both fishing days and safety is our first concern,” said organizer Pam Taylor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Cape grad Jack Dennis takes Region 19 awards for Del Tech

Cape Henlopen 2019 graduate Jack Dennis recently cleaned up awards at Delaware Tech Athletic Awards Night at Dover’s Terry Campus. Dennis received EPAC Player of the Week honors twice this spring season. He received the Del Tech team MVP for 2022. He was also presented Region 19 All-Region honors, Region 19 Offensive Player of the Year, Region 19 Player of the Year and was voted to the 2022 NJCAA All-American Team.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

High summer flowers featured at Mill Pond Garden June 26

To celebrate the high summer flowers in season, Mill Pond Garden will open to welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday, June 26, at 31401 Melloy Court, Lewes. Tickets, available at millpondgarden.com, are $15 to admit a vehicle with up to six visitors. Guests will experience glorious flowering...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Bonita Lynne Wilson, lifelong animal lover

Bonita “Bonnie” Lynne Wilson, 75, of Milton passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bonnie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Baltimore, Md., to Arthur M. & Ina S. Wilson. She attended the Institute of Notre Dame H.S. and UMBC, and received her master of social work from UMBC.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes boat parade set to sail July 4

The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Football all-star games are struggling for players and fans

Father’s Day 5K - The 32nd annual Father’s Day 5K was run in Rehoboth Sunday morning with 252 finishers. Dylan Smiley blew the field away like a porpoise in a no-wake zone with a blistering time of 15:49. Alyssa Brinsky, 20, of Middletown was the first woman in 19:31. Bennett Brumbley, 14, ran 19:23, then went back out onto the course to escort his father Kevin, 43, to the finish line in 40:19, then went back out again to escort Magic Jack Noel, 83, who finished in 53:50. Bennett later followed me to my car to see if I needed help carrying my blue chair.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

“It moves people to action:” Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival returns to downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD

