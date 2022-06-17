ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves $1 Million in Emergency Funding for Humboldt County Residents Impacted by Recent Earthquakes, Clashes Over a Myrtletown Zoning Change, and More

As earthquake recovery efforts continue throughout Humboldt County, local officials are having a difficult time finding federal funding opportunities to help displaced residents. In an effort to provide immediate relief to impacted communities, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1 million funding request to help folks get back on their feet.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Please Don’t Fall for the New Disaster Relief Scam, Which Involves a Shady Fake ‘DHHS Agent’ on Facebook

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa

On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
In Virtual Public Statement Today, PG&E Runs Down the Resources it Has Deployed and Promises Detailed Daily Updates

Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Arcata Planning Commission

4. ITEMS REMOVED FROM CONSENT CALENDAR. 1. 4074 : Arcata Fire Department Presentation Related to Infill Upzoning and Fire Services. 2. 4076 : Consider the Community Benefits Program Associated with the Gateway Area Plan. 3. 4073 : Land Use and Growth Management Element Updates. 4. 4075 : Approve the Planning...
ARCATA, CA
OBITUARY: Jacklyn (Jackie) Dickinson, 1942-2022

Jackie was born in Arcata to Jack and Beverly Dickinson. She was the second of four siblings. She attended Sunny Brae Elementary school, Stewart Junior High School and Arcata High School, graduating in 1960. After High School she went on to Business College in Monterey. She married Claude Hodge in 1961 at St. Mary’s Church in Arcata, having met him in the seventh grade at Stewart Jr. High and dated on and off through high school, marrying after attending business college.
ARCATA, CA
OBITUARY: Connie Sue Beattie, 1950-2022

Our sweet Connie Sue was born October 27, 1950 in Lebanon, Oregon to Barney and Katherine Cox. She was the first born of her parent’s seven children. Connie was only a few months old when her parents moved to Eureka, where she graduated from Eureka High School in 1968. After high school she married Larry Beattie, with whom she shared three children — Troy, Aaron and Emily Beattie.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: Everett Lee Stone, 1943-2022

Everett was the second to the youngest of six siblings.He was born in Charleston, Missouri to Carl R. Stone and Minnie Lee Stone. Everett was one of a kind. He sure was a stubborn ole man, though. He was definitely set in his own ways, that’s for sure. He sure did have a heart of gold. Especially for the ones he cared about the most. You just had to get past his stubbornness first. Also he was definitely quite the storyteller. He sure had many crazy stories to tell about the good old days.
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: C. Robert Barnum, 1927-2022

C. Robert Barnum (“Bob”) passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 95, with family attending. Bob was born November 26, 1927, to Charles Robert Barnum (“Charley”) and Helen Wells Barnum. Bob lived a fulfilling and adventurous life that embraced family, business, and politics....
EUREKA, CA
OBITUARY: David Lee Coppini, 1949-2022

Dave was born August 29, 1949 in Scotia to parents Frances and Hilda Coppini, the eldest of their six children. Dave grew up in Ferndale on his father’s dairy and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1967. He lived his entire life in Humboldt County working many years for Fred and Edith Fearrien, driving cattle truck and owning and running his own dairy in Loleta. Dave was a hard worker who loved working with animals. He definitely had a gift with animals. He especially enjoyed working with horses and you could see him competing in local rodeos doing several events including bull riding, roping and Wild Cow Milking.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

