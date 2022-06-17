Read full article on original website
Felony Warrant Subject Found in Possession of Fentanyl After Willow Creek Traffic Stop, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Jan. 10, 2023, at about 11:17 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Willow Creek area conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by two people. When deputies contacted the occupants, the passenger, later identified as...
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
Teenager Arrested After Twice Attempting to Steal Shotgun From Big 5 Yesterday, Eureka Police Say
“Scanner Traffic Indicates,” Jan. 10. A 19-year-old man was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on Broadway and attempting to steal a shotgun and ammunition. Police arrived as the man — Kaleb Anton Tufts — was leaving the store and the suspect...
YESTERDAY in SUPES: Board Approves $1 Million in Emergency Funding for Humboldt County Residents Impacted by Recent Earthquakes, Clashes Over a Myrtletown Zoning Change, and More
As earthquake recovery efforts continue throughout Humboldt County, local officials are having a difficult time finding federal funding opportunities to help displaced residents. In an effort to provide immediate relief to impacted communities, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $1 million funding request to help folks get back on their feet.
Eureka Police Release Identity of Woman Whose Body Was Located Amongst Recycling in Samoa
On January 5, 2023, the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. As part of the investigation, an autopsy was performed. The cause of death has been...
Please Don’t Fall for the New Disaster Relief Scam, Which Involves a Shady Fake ‘DHHS Agent’ on Facebook
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Residents impacted by the recent earthquakes and severe weather are reminded to stay alert to disaster relief scams. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received reports of a social media scam targeting impacted community members claiming to offer thousands of dollars in relief funds.
Two Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Fentanyl in Hoopa
On Friday January 6th, 2023 Agents from the HCDTF and Deputies from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the 13000 Block of Highway 96 in Hoopa. After receiving numerous citizen complaints that 44 year old Robby Jackson and 42 year old Kathlene Mellon were selling large quantities of fentanyl throughout the Hoopa Valley, HCDTF Agents obtained a search warrant for their residence located at the 13000 block of Highway 96.
State Announces $3M to Help Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Recent Earthquakes
Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, Assemblymember Jim Wood, the State Office of Emergency Services and the California Department of Housing & Community Development have announced $3 million in available funding to aid residents impacted by the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The relief funds will focus on those most in need and help communities get back on their feet.
In Virtual Public Statement Today, PG&E Runs Down the Resources it Has Deployed and Promises Detailed Daily Updates
Thousands are still without power across Humboldt County, after the various waves of the atmospheric river blew down trees and electric poles all across the state. Today, in between the last storm and the next, residents of Humboldt’s hardest-hit area — the Highway 101 corridor from Trinidad north — got some welcome news. Pacific Gas and Electric moved up its estimated time of restoration of services to Friday, Jan. 13, which is at least a little better than the original estimate of Jan. 20.
Arcata Planning Commission
4. ITEMS REMOVED FROM CONSENT CALENDAR. 1. 4074 : Arcata Fire Department Presentation Related to Infill Upzoning and Fire Services. 2. 4076 : Consider the Community Benefits Program Associated with the Gateway Area Plan. 3. 4073 : Land Use and Growth Management Element Updates. 4. 4075 : Approve the Planning...
Ferndale Drag Show Canceled After ‘Beware’ Sign at Local Church Prompts Concerns About Extremist Response
A planned drag show fundraiser in Ferndale has been canceled over concerns about an extremist backlash after a conservative church in town posted a warning message about the event on its public-facing sign. The all-ages “Roaring ‘20s Drag Event” was supposed to be a fundraiser for Lost Coast Pride, a...
OBITUARY: Jacklyn (Jackie) Dickinson, 1942-2022
Jackie was born in Arcata to Jack and Beverly Dickinson. She was the second of four siblings. She attended Sunny Brae Elementary school, Stewart Junior High School and Arcata High School, graduating in 1960. After High School she went on to Business College in Monterey. She married Claude Hodge in 1961 at St. Mary’s Church in Arcata, having met him in the seventh grade at Stewart Jr. High and dated on and off through high school, marrying after attending business college.
OBITUARY: Connie Sue Beattie, 1950-2022
Our sweet Connie Sue was born October 27, 1950 in Lebanon, Oregon to Barney and Katherine Cox. She was the first born of her parent’s seven children. Connie was only a few months old when her parents moved to Eureka, where she graduated from Eureka High School in 1968. After high school she married Larry Beattie, with whom she shared three children — Troy, Aaron and Emily Beattie.
OBITUARY: Everett Lee Stone, 1943-2022
Everett was the second to the youngest of six siblings.He was born in Charleston, Missouri to Carl R. Stone and Minnie Lee Stone. Everett was one of a kind. He sure was a stubborn ole man, though. He was definitely set in his own ways, that’s for sure. He sure did have a heart of gold. Especially for the ones he cared about the most. You just had to get past his stubbornness first. Also he was definitely quite the storyteller. He sure had many crazy stories to tell about the good old days.
Earthquake! 2.6M Earthquake 113 Kilometers West of Ferndale
More information at the USGS.
OBITUARY: C. Robert Barnum, 1927-2022
C. Robert Barnum (“Bob”) passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at the age of 95, with family attending. Bob was born November 26, 1927, to Charles Robert Barnum (“Charley”) and Helen Wells Barnum. Bob lived a fulfilling and adventurous life that embraced family, business, and politics....
OBITUARY: David Lee Coppini, 1949-2022
Dave was born August 29, 1949 in Scotia to parents Frances and Hilda Coppini, the eldest of their six children. Dave grew up in Ferndale on his father’s dairy and graduated from Ferndale High School in 1967. He lived his entire life in Humboldt County working many years for Fred and Edith Fearrien, driving cattle truck and owning and running his own dairy in Loleta. Dave was a hard worker who loved working with animals. He definitely had a gift with animals. He especially enjoyed working with horses and you could see him competing in local rodeos doing several events including bull riding, roping and Wild Cow Milking.
