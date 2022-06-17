Everett was the second to the youngest of six siblings.He was born in Charleston, Missouri to Carl R. Stone and Minnie Lee Stone. Everett was one of a kind. He sure was a stubborn ole man, though. He was definitely set in his own ways, that’s for sure. He sure did have a heart of gold. Especially for the ones he cared about the most. You just had to get past his stubbornness first. Also he was definitely quite the storyteller. He sure had many crazy stories to tell about the good old days.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO