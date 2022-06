We know the No. 4 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft is in play. The “we need to make the playoffs” Kings want to move it for a player who can help them win now. That No. 4 pick will likely be Jaden Ivey, the wildly athletic point guard out of Purdue, a player some scouts (and maybe GMs) have in the top three on their draft boards. Who is interested? Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN mentioned a few during NBA Countdown before Game 6 Thursday night (hat tip Hoops Rumors)

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO