Sullivan County, NY

Statement in Response to Call for Cap on Gas Tax

 3 days ago

Monticello, NY – District 1 Sullivan County Legislator Robert A. Doherty today released the following statement in response to Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther’s call for Sullivan County to adopt...

Mid-Hudson News Network

Update… Gunther encourages Sullivan County to temporarily cap gas tax

MONTICELLO- Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D – Forestburgh) has encouraged the Sullivan County Legislature to enact a temporary cap on the county’s gas tax. The state budget enacted in April suspended the state’s eight cents per gallon motor fuel tax and the four percent sales tax per gallon from June 1st until the end of the year. Since the state’s sales tax on gasoline is already capped at two dollars, this equates to a 16-cent savings per gallon.
No sign of fireworks planning in New Paltz

If there are going to be community fireworks in New Paltz this year, no one in the Town Hall trailers know anything about it. Fireworks events are no longer a Town concern, and haven’t been since before a pandemic resulting in there being no explosions to terrify pets, children and PTSD sufferers for at least the last couple of years. The event, held at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, had been organized by a Town committee and funded entirely by donations, but eventually that volunteer base dissolved and the work fell onto the shoulders of the supervisor’s confidential secretary. Supervisor Neil Bettez severed that last connection to the Town payroll, passing on the work and the remaining donations.
NEW PALTZ, NY
#Economy
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WestfairOnline

RBW opens manufacturing and headquarters facility in Kingston

RBW, an award-winning independent lighting design and manufacturing brand, has begun production in its new $5 million global headquarters and manufacturing and innovation facility located at 575 Boices Lane in Kingston even though renovations to the building that dates from the 1980s have not been completed. “Our expansion to Kingston...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Drug trafficking prosecutions to be handled by NYS Attorney General

KINGSTON – On Wednesday, June 15, New York State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James announced the indictments of 12 individuals involved in a major drug trafficking and weapons bust. The indictment can be found here. A joint investigation that began in June of 2021 was led by...
KINGSTON, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Yet Another New Dunkin’ Drive-Thru Planned For Route 9

The Hudson Valley is one step closer to becoming one big Dunkin' store. Like everyone else living in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster I love Dunkin'. And I guess that's good news because you can't seem to drive for more than a mile without seeing another one of their locations. In fact, New York has more Dunkin' locations than any other state with almost 1,500 stores to date.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WestfairOnline

Crow plans speculative 350k sq. ft. warehouse

A plan is in the works to tear down a major part of what remains of the former Dutchess Mall in Fishkill and replace it with a 350,166-square-foot warehouse. The developer is CHI/Acquisitions LP, located in Montclair, New Jersey. The CHI name refers to Crow Holdings Industrial. The property is owned by Hudson Properties LLC, located in Pound Ridge.
FISHKILL, NY

