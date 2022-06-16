Statement in Response to Call for Cap on Gas Tax

If there are going to be community fireworks in New Paltz this year, no one in the Town Hall trailers know anything about it. Fireworks events are no longer a Town concern, and haven’t been since before a pandemic resulting in there being no explosions to terrify pets, children and PTSD sufferers for at least the last couple of years. The event, held at the Ulster County Fairgrounds, had been organized by a Town committee and funded entirely by donations, but eventually that volunteer base dissolved and the work fell onto the shoulders of the supervisor’s confidential secretary. Supervisor Neil Bettez severed that last connection to the Town payroll, passing on the work and the remaining donations.
