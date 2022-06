WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 3-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to recover after nearly drowning at the Rock River Rapids Aquatic Park in Derby. Derby police said the child was swimming alone during a part when the lifeguard saved him from drowning. A news release from the City of Derby said a little before 9 p.m., a lifeguard identified the boy under water in the children’s area of the pool and performed a water rescue.

DERBY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO