Devens, MA

Greater Devens rises to the challenge

By Register
 4 days ago

The three towns on whose historical lands Devens is located surely have competing interests in the discussions that are just now getting underway for its future governance. But Ayer, Harvard, and Shirley also share a common interest in ensuring that Devens remains the impressive economic engine and vibrant residential community it...

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
We’re playing catch-up on democracy in Mass.

EVERYWHERE WE TURN, America faces existential threats to our democracy. Voting rights. Economic downturn. Candidates for office from local municipalities to the highest in the land suggest that election results don’t matter. Voter suppression efforts disenfranchise communities of color. Government stalemate. These threats impact our ability to advance economic, racial, and social justice.
Sen. Coyne will not seek reelection

Barrington, RI: Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne announced today that she will not be seeking a fifth term in the Rhode Island State Senate. “I have decided that the time is right to retire from the Senate, but I am not retiring from public service,” she said. “I will continue to be very active and engaged in the community, as I always have been, and look forward to the next chapter in this journey.”
Chicopee weighs purchase of former MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive for school offices

CHICOPEE — The School Department is considering purchasing the former MassMutual Learning and Conference Center on Memorial Drive for use as its new administration building. The School Committee moved administrators out of the Helen O’Connell Building on 180 Broadway into a leased building at 134 Dulong Circle in August, after determining the repurposed 1894 school was unsafe.
Ever wonder why Mass. bridges are lit with different colors?

When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
Tewksbury tells residents to ‘take a hike’

TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
What’s Happening In Amherst?

Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022. After over a year hiatus, we are bringing back our events calendar – What’s Happening In Amherst?. With the shrinkage of public events during the pandemic, we discontinued posting our weekly community calendar and opted to run individual stories about select upcoming events. Now, with the coming of spring and the seeming attrition of the pandemic, we’ve seen the return of a full and diverse slate of local happenings in and around Amherst and our weekly dispatch is starting to be overwhelmed by stories about upcoming events. Moving forward, we intend to run a handful of stories/annoucements each week featuring a handful of upcoming events that might be of special interest or offer unique opportunities. We will list other events here, in the What’s Happening in Amherst? column which you’ll be able to find at the end of the “events section”. In this weekly column we’d like to offer a comprehensive weekly calendar of things to do around the Valley but we just don’t have the wherewithal to pull that off. So our events listing will be eclectic. But readers can count on finding an interesting list of things to do with an emphasis on the progressive.
Election 2022: Fox foregoes convention endorsement, NOW endorses Magaziner, GOP opposition to gun legislation, Ujifusa announces for state Senate

Joy Fox, among six Democratic candidates vying for the party’s nomination to run for U.S. House of Representatives in Rhode Island’s second district, is not seeking the party’s endorsement at its convention later this month. In a letter to the party’s executive committee, she encouraged the party,...
Alina Andras

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.
In Malden, some question whether superintendent really holds a doctorate

Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy has so far not provided proof of her doctorate, despite saying she holds one. Questions have swirled in Malden lately over whether first-year Malden schools Superintendent Ligia Noriega-Murphy indeed holds the doctorate she says she earned nearly a decade ago but has so far not offered proof of receiving.
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
