Genome-wide analysis of the C2H2 zinc finger protein gene family and its response to salt stress in ginseng, Panax ginseng Meyer

By Yue Jiang
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe C2H2 zinc finger protein (C2H2-ZFP) gene family plays important roles in response to environmental stresses and several other biological processes in plants. Ginseng is a precious medicinal herb cultivated in Asia and North America. However, little is known about the C2H2-ZFP gene family and its functions in ginseng. Here, we...

#Gene Family#Gene Duplication#Salt#C2h2#Pgzfp
