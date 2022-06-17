ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

The OceanDNA MAG catalog contains over 50,000 prokaryotic genomes originated from various marine environments

By Yosuke Nishimura
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine microorganisms are immensely diverse and play fundamental roles in global geochemical cycling. Recent metagenome-assembled genome studies, with particular attention to large-scale projects such as Tara Oceans, have expanded the genomic repertoire of marine microorganisms. However, published marine metagenome data is still underexplored. We collected 2,057 marine metagenomes covering various marine...

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

An unexpected dual-emissive luminogen with tunable aggregation-induced emission and enhanced chiroptical property

In the literature, organic materials with both aggregation-induced emission (AIE) and aggregation-caused quenching (ACQ) effects that can emit with multiple bands both in the solution and aggregated state are rarely reported. Herein we report a novel chiral dual-emissive bismacrocycle with tunable aggregation-induced emission colors. A facile four-step synthesis strategy is developed to construct this rigid bismacrocycle, (1,4)[8]cycloparaphenylenophane (SCPP[8]), which possesses a 1,2,4,5-tetraphenylbenzene core locked by two intersecting polyphenylene-based macrocycles. The luminescent behavior of SCPP[8] shows the unique characteristics of both ACQÂ effect and AIE effect, inducing remarkable redshift emission with near white-light emission. SCPP[8] is configurationally stable and possesses a novel shape-persistent bismacrocycle scaffold with a high strain energy. In addition, SCPP[8] displays enhanced circularly polarized luminescence properties due to AIE effect.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Recent marine heatwaves in the North Pacific warming pool can be attributed to rising atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 131 (2022) Cite this article. Over the last decade, the northeast Pacific experienced marine heatwaves that caused devastating marine ecological impacts with socioeconomic implications. Here we use two different attribution methods and show that forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels has virtually certainly caused the multi-year persistent 2019"“2021 marine heatwave. There is less than 1% chance that the 2019"“2021 event with"‰~3 years duration and 1.6"‰âˆ˜C intensity could have happened in the absence of greenhouse gases forcing. We further discover that the recent marine heatwaves are co-located with a systematically-forced outstanding warming pool, which we attribute to forcing by elevated greenhouse gases levels and the recent industrial aerosol-load decrease. The here-detected Pacific long-term warming pool is associated with a strengthening ridge of high-pressure system, which has recently emerged from the natural variability of climate system, indicating that they will provide favorable conditions over the northeast Pacific for even more severe marine heatwave events in the future.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Reply to: The breakup of a long-period comet is not a likely match to the Chicxulub impactor

Replying to: S. Desch; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12873-3 (2022). In a recent commentary, Desch et al.1 claim discrepancies in the impact rate of Chicxulub-sized fragments from the breakup of long-period comets near the Sun owing to the abundance of carbonaceous chondrite impactors and the number of fragments produced in tidal disruption events, arguing that the combined reductions in the relative cometary impact rate exceed an order of magnitude, making the Chicxulub impactor less likely to be a comet than an asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Validation of a mixture of rK26 and rK39 antigens from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum to detect anti-Leishmania antibodies in human and reservoir hosts

Mediterranean type of visceral leishmaniasis (VL) is a zoonotic parasitic infection. Some provinces of Iran are endemic for VL while other parts are considered as sporadic areas. This study aimed to assess a combination of recombinant K26 and rK39 antigens as well as crude antigen (CA), derived from an Iranian strain of L. infantum, compared to direct agglutination test (DAT) for the detection of VL in humans and domestic dogs as animal reservoir hosts of the disease. A combination of rK26 and rK39 antigens and also CA was evaluated using indirect ELISA on serum samples of 171 VL confirmed humans (n"‰="‰84) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰87) as well as 176 healthy humans (n"‰="‰86) and domestic dogs (n"‰="‰90). Moreover, 36 serum samples of humans (n"‰="‰20) and canines (n"‰="‰16) with other potentially infectious diseases were collected and tested for finding cross- reactivity. The results of ELISA were compared to DAT, currently considered as gold standard for the serodiagnosis of VL. The sensitivity and specificity, positive predictive and negative predictive values were calculated compared to DAT. The positive sera had previously shown a positive DAT titerÂ â‰¥ 1:800 for humans andÂ â‰¥ 1:80 for dogs. Analysis was done by MedCalc and SPSS softwares. Using the combination of rK26 and rK39 in ELISA, a sensitivity of 95.2% and a specificity of 93.0% % were found in human sera at a 1:800 (cut-off) titer when DAT-confirmed cases were compared with healthy controls; a sensitivity of 98.9% and specificity of 96.7%% were found at a 1:80 (cut-off) titer compared with DAT. A good degree of agreement was found between the combined rK39 and rK26-ELISA with DAT in human (0.882) and dog serum samples (0.955) by kappa analysis (p"‰<"‰0.05). The ELISA using the CA test showed 75% sensitivity in human and 93.1% in dog serum samples as well as 53.5% specificity in human and 83.3% in dog,s sera, respectively. The combination of rK26 and rK39 recombinant antigen prepared from Iranian strain of Leishmania infantum showed high accuracy for the serodiagnosis of VL in human and domestic dogs. Further extended field trial with a larger sample size is recommended.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Presenting the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi, a Multi-Isotope Database for Medieval Europe

Here we present the Compendium Isotoporum Medii Aevi (CIMA), an open-access database gathering more than 50,000 isotopic measurements for bioarchaeological samples located within Europe and its margins, and dating between 500 and 1500 CE. This multi-isotope (Î´13C, Î´15N, Î´34S, Î´18O, and 87Sr/86Sr) archive of measurements on human, animal, and plant archaeological remains also includes a variety of supporting information that offer, for instance, a taxonomic characterization of the samples, their location, and chronology, in addition to data on social, religious, and political contexts. Such a dataset can be used to identify data gaps for future research and to address multiple research questions, including those related with studies on medieval human lifeways (i.e. human subsistence, spatial mobility), characterization of paleo-environmental and -climatic conditions, and on plant and animal agricultural management practices. Brief examples of such applications are given here and we also discuss how the integration of large volumes of isotopic data with other types of archaeological and historical data can improve our knowledgeÂ of medievalÂ Europe.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Magnified endoscopy with texture and color enhanced imaging with indigo carmine for superficial nonampullary duodenal tumor: a pilot study

This pilot study aimed to investigate the utility of texture and color enhancement imaging (TXI) with magnified endoscopy (ME) for the preoperative diagnosis of superficial nonampullary duodenal epithelial tumors (SNADETs). We prospectively evaluated 12 SNADETs. The visibility for ME-TXI, ME with indigo carmine (ICME)-white-light imaging (WLI), ICME-TXI compared to ME-NBI (narrow-band imaging) was scored (+"‰2 to"‰âˆ’"‰2 ME-NBI was set as score 0) by 3 experts. Scores"‰+"‰2 and"‰+"‰1 were defined as improved visibility. The intra-observer and interobserver agreement for improved visibility of surface structure (SS) was evaluated. Sensitivity, specificity, and positive predictiveÂ value (PPV) for Vienna Classification (VCL) C4/5 associated with the preoperative diagnosis of ICME-TXI were analyzed. The SS visibility score of ICME-TXI was significantly higher than that of ME-NBI, ME-TXI, and ICME-WLI (P"‰<"‰0.001 respectively). The kappa coefficients of reliability for intra-observer and interobserver agreement for the SS visibility improvement with ICME-TXI were 0.96, 1.00, 1.00 and 0.70, 0.96, 0.96 respectively. All endoscopists preferred ICME-TXI for visualizing SS mostly for all lesions. The sensitivity, specificity, and PPV (%) of ICME-TXI for VCL C4/5 were 80, 66.7, and 63.2, respectively. ICME-TXI facilitates the visibility of the SS of SNADETs and may contribute to their preoperative diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Misinformation: broaden definition to curb its societal influence

Cecilie Steenbuch Traberg ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5640-9273 0. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. Researchers are increasingly adopting a definition of misinformation that assumes it comes from questionable or bogus sources. But using that as its sole defining characteristic overlooks accidental misinformation from reputable and therefore potentially more influential sources. This oversight poses a threat to the understanding by scientists, laypeople and policymakers of how to prevent the spread and influence of misinformation.
SCIENCE

