Pupillometry and electroencephalography in the digit span task

By Yuri G. Pavlov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis dataset consists of raw 64-channel EEG, cardiovascular (electrocardiography and photoplethysmography), and pupillometry data from 86 human participants recorded during 4"‰minutes of eyes-closed resting and during performance of a classic working memory task "“ digit span task with serial recall. The participants either memorized or just listened to sequences of 5,...

#Pupillometry#Electroencephalography#Data Visualization#Working Memory#Data Validation#Openneuro
