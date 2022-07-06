Where to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to find Fortnite Grapple Gloves to swing off trees then here are all the locations you can find them around the map. There are 10 places you can get these swinging tools, and the bright pink detailing on the Grapple Stops they can be found in should make them fairly easy to find. If you played with Spider-Man's Web-Shooters in Season 1 then you know exactly what the deal is here, as these things work in exactly the same way during Fortnite matches - letting you swing between anywhere they target. It's a fun and practical way to get around the island. You just have to find a pair first, which is why we're going show you all the Fortnite Grapple Gloves location below, and how to use them.

Fortnite Grapple Gloves locations

You'll find Fortnite Grapple Gloves at one of ten Grapple Stops scattered around the Fortnite map. These should be fairly easy to spot, even from a distance, thanks to their bright pink color and a large curved girder sticking out of the ground (which looks suspiciously like it was borrowed from one of the old Fortnite crashed IO Airships).

To find any of these Grapple Stops, and the Gloves they contain, head to one of these locations:

Inside Rave Cave Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard East of Shifty Shafts East of The Daily Bugle East of Tilted Towers Southwest of Greasy Grove Northeast of Synapse Station North of Rocky Reels South of The Joneses Northeast of The Joneses

Once you've found one of these bright pink Grapple Stops, look for one of the pink Grapple Glove Toolboxes in or around in the shack at the base of the girder. Search that to get your very own Fortnite Grapple Gloves. You should find three toolboxes at each location, so hopefully you'll find one that hasn't already be looted.

How to swing with the Grapple Gloves in Fortnite

When you have one of the Fortnite Grapple Gloves equipped in your inventory you'll see a small spinning reticule appear on the object you can grapple nearest to where you're currently aiming. Press and hold the Swing button to attach a line to that point and launch yourself, then you'll keep swinging until you let go of the button to leap into the air. You'll get faster with each of the first three successive swings, at which point you'll reach maximum speed. Release when you reach the far end of your swing, then aim for a new anchor point further ahead to keep travelling. If your aim and reactions are good, and you don't run out of things to swing from, then you can just keep going for as long as they last.

Try to chain swings together with the Fortnite Grapple Glove as when you land back on the ground you'll only have a brief moment to attach another line – miss that timing window and you'll have to wait for a cooldown timer to expire before you can start swinging again, though you can slide when you land to give yourself longer.

You can also use Fortnite Grapple Gloves to pull items towards you, which is particularly handy for recovering weapons and other equipment that's just inside the storm without receiving damage. Each Grapple Glove comes charged with 30 shots, which should be more than enough to get you moving, though once they're used up it'll disappear from your inventory.

