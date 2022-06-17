ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Efficient discrimination against RNA-containing primers by human DNA polymerase Îµ

By Alisa E. Lisova
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA polymerase Îµ (PolÎµ) performs bulk synthesis of DNA on the leading strand during genome replication. PolÎµ binds two substrates, a template:primer and dNTP, and catalyzes a covalent attachment of dNMP to the 3' end of the primer. Previous studies have shown that PolÎµ easily inserts and extends ribonucleotides, which may...

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Unconventional excitonic states with phonon sidebands in layered silicon diphosphide

In the version of this article initially published, an additional affiliation was mistakenly listed for Angel Rubio, which has now been removed from the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Ling Zhou, Junwei Huang, Lukas Windgaetter. National Laboratory of Solid State Microstructures, Jiangsu Key Laboratory...
CHEMISTRY
Koonin
An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Licogliflozin for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2a study

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a common chronic liver disease that may advance to fibrosis and lead to mortality; however, no pharmacotherapy is currently available. We tested the hypothesis that inhibition of both the sodium"“glucose cotransporters 1 and 2 with licogliflozin would lead to improvement in NASH. A total of 107 patients with phenotypic or histologic NASH were randomized (1:2:2) to receive oral administration of either placebo (n"‰="‰21), licogliflozin 30"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) or 150"‰mg (n"‰="‰43) once daily for 12 weeks. Licogliflozin 150"‰mg showed a significant 32% (80% confidence interval (CI): 21"“43%; P"‰="‰0.002) placebo-adjusted reduction in serum alanine aminotransferase after 12 weeks of treatment, the primary endpoint of the study. However, the 30"‰mg dose of licogliflozin did not meet the primary endpoint (placebo-adjusted reduction 21% (80% CI: 7"“32%; P"‰="‰0.061)). Diarrhea occurred in 77% (33 of 43), 49% (21 of 43) and 43% (9 of 21) of patients treated with licogliflozin 150"‰mg, 30"‰mg and placebo, respectively, which was mostly mild in severity. No other major safety concerns were identified. Treatment with 150"‰mg licogliflozin led to reductions in serum alanine aminotransferase in patients with NASH. Studies of longer duration and in combination with drugs that have different mechanisms of action are needed to validate these findings and to define a role of licogliflozin as a therapeutic option for NASH. ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT03205150.
SCIENCE
Islet autoantibody seroconversion in type-1 diabetes is associated with metagenome-assembled genomes in infant gut microbiomes

The immune system of some genetically susceptible children can be triggered by certain environmental factors to produce islet autoantibodies (IA) against pancreatic Î² cells, which greatly increases their risk for Type-1 diabetes. An environmental factor under active investigation is the gut microbiome due to its important role in immune system education. Here, we study gut metagenomes that are de-novo-assembled in 887 at-risk children in the Environmental Determinants of Diabetes in the Young (TEDDY) project. Our results reveal a small set of core protein families, present in >50% of the subjects, which account for 64% of the sequencing reads. Time-series binning generates 21,536 high-quality metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) from 883 species, including 176 species that hitherto have no MAG representation in previous comprehensive human microbiome surveys. IA seroconversion is positively associated with 2373 MAGs and negatively with 1549 MAGs. Comparative genomics analysis identifies lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis in Bacteroides MAGsÂ and sulfate reduction in Anaerostipes MAGs as functional signatures of MAGs with positive IA-association. The functional signatures in the MAGs with negative IA-association include carbohydrate degradation in lactic acid bacteria MAGs and nitrate reduction in Escherichia MAGs. Overall, our results show a distinct set of gut microorganisms associated with IA seroconversion and uncovered the functional genomics signatures of these IA-associated microorganisms.
SCIENCE
Radiotheranostics in oncology: current challenges and emerging opportunities

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Structural imaging remains an essential component of diagnosis, staging and response assessment in patients with cancer; however, as clinicians increasingly seek to noninvasively investigate tumour phenotypes and evaluate functional and molecular responses to therapy, theranostics - the combination of diagnostic imaging with targeted therapy - is becoming more widely implemented. The field of radiotheranostics, which is the focus of this Review, combines molecular imaging (primarily PET and SPECT) with targeted radionuclide therapy, which involves the use of small molecules, peptides and/or antibodies as carriers for therapeutic radionuclides, typically those emitting Î±-, Î²- or auger-radiation. The exponential, global expansion of radiotheranostics in oncology stems from its potential to target and eliminate tumour cells with minimal adverse effects, owing to a mechanism of action that differs distinctly from that of most other systemic therapies. Currently, an enormous opportunity exists to expand the number of patients who can benefit from this technology, to address the urgent needs of many thousands of patients across the world. In this Review, we describe the clinical experience with established radiotheranostics as well as novel areas of research and various barriers to progress.
CANCER
ncRNA regulation of mitochondrial transcription

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2022)Cite this article. Non-coding RNAs (ncRNA) widely regulate the expression of nuclear genes. Zhu et al. now show that the ncRNA 7S controls gene expression in mitochondria.
SCIENCE
Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Science
Correction to: Brain-wide perception of the emotional valence of light is regulated by distinct hypothalamic neurons

The wrong Supplementary file was originally published with this article; it has now been replaced with the correct file, and referenced appropriately in the main text. The original article has been corrected. Present address: Neurobiology Section, Division of Biological Sciences, University of California, San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA. Department...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Semiempirical modeling of the effects of the intrinsic and extrinsic optical phonons on the performance of the graphene-based devices

Surface plasmons in graphene have mainly been affected by intrinsic optical phonons due to the vibrations of the carbon atoms and surface polar optical phonons (S-POPs) of the underlying dielectric surface. This plasmon hybridization dramatically changes the features of the plasmonic devices. However, a complete theoretical model for the graphene impedance to consider the optical phonons effects is yet remained to be developed. Here, we show how to derive a model for graphene impedance to include such impacts on graphene surface plasmons. Earlier models suffer from two limitations-i.e., the inability to show (i) the transformation of a single pure plasmonic mode into multiple hybrid plasmon"“phonon excitations and (ii) the damping effect for energies beyond that of the intrinsic optical phonons due to the phonon emission. Our new model overcomes these two limitations. Then, we calculate the extinction spectra for a one-dimensional periodic array of graphene ribbons obtained through the impedance boundary condition method, addressing these obstacles. These spectra are directly related to graphene impedance, modeled using the dielectric function we developed in our earlier work. The extinction spectra show the presented model overcoming the limitations, firmly fitting the experimental data reported by others. Furthermore, we introduce our developed model for graphene to the CST Studio software to verify the accuracy of our extinction relation and impedance model. This study can be a step forward correctly predicting the behavior of graphene-based plasmonic devices.
CHEMISTRY
Visualization of learning-induced synaptic plasticity in output neurons of the Drosophila mushroom body Î³-lobe

By learning, through experience, which stimuli coincide with dangers, it is possible to predict outcomes and act pre-emptively to ensure survival. In insects, this process is localized to the mushroom body (MB), the circuitry of which facilitates the coincident detection of sensory stimuli and punishing or rewarding cues and, downstream, the execution of appropriate learned behaviors. Here, we focused our attention on the mushroom body output neurons (MBONs) of the Î³-lobes that act as downstream synaptic partners of the MB Î³-Kenyon cells (KCs) to ask how the output of the MB Î³-lobe is shaped by olfactory associative conditioning, distinguishing this from non-associative stimulus exposure effects, and without the influence of downstream modulation. This was achieved by employing a subcellularly localized calcium sensor to specifically monitor activity at MBON postsynaptic sites. Therein, we identified a robust associative modulation within only one MBON postsynaptic compartment (MBON-Î³1pedc"‰>"‰Î±/Î²), which displayed a suppressed postsynaptic response to an aversively paired odor. While this MBON did not undergo non-associative modulation, the reverse was true across the remainder of the Î³-lobe, where general odor-evoked adaptation was observed, but no conditioned odor-specific modulation. In conclusion, associative synaptic plasticity underlying aversiveÂ olfactory learning is localized to one distinct synaptic Î³KC-to-Î³MBON connection.
SCIENCE
Sustained effects of single doses of classical psychedelics in humans

The serotonergic classical psychedelics include compounds that primarily activate the brain's serotonin 2"‰A receptor (5-HT2AR), such as LSD, psilocybin, and DMT (ayahuasca). The acute effects of these compounds are well-known as are their ability to increase the emotional state both in healthy people and in those with neuropsychiatric disorders. In particular psilocybin, the psychoactive constituent in "magic mushrooms", has shown great potential for treatment of anxiety and depression. A unique and compelling feature of psychedelics is that intake of just a single psychedelic dose is associated with long-lasting effects. This includes effects on personality, e.g., higher openness, and amelioration of depressive symptoms. This review focuses on these stunning effects and summarizes our current knowledge on which behavioral, biochemical, neuroimaging, and electrophysiological data support that the intriguing effects of psychedelics on the human brain and mind are based on neural plasticity. The review also points to so far understudied areas and suggests research questions to be addressed in future studies which potentially can help to understand the intriguing long-term effects after intake of a single (or a few) psychedelic doses.
HEALTH
Quantum causal unravelling

Complex processes often arise from sequences of simpler interactions involving a few particles at a time. These interactions, however, may not be directly accessible to experiments. Here we develop the first efficient method for unravelling the causal structure of the interactions in a multipartite quantum process, under the assumption that the process has bounded information loss and induces causal dependencies whose strength is above a fixed (but otherwise arbitrary) threshold. Our method is based on a quantum algorithm whose complexity scales polynomially in the total number of input/output systems, in the dimension of the systems involved in each interaction, and in the inverse of the chosen threshold for the strength of the causal dependencies. Under additional assumptions, we also provide a second algorithm that has lower complexity and requires only local state preparation and local measurements. Our algorithms can be used to identify processes that can be characterized efficiently with the technique of quantum process tomography. Similarly, they can be used to identify useful communication channels in quantum networks, and to test the internal structure of uncharacterized quantum circuits.
PHYSICS
Post-operative radioactive iodine administration in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer

Radioactive iodine (RAI) treatment is used in patients with thyroid cancer to treat disease and to eradicate normal thyroid remnants. Routine post-operative administration of RAI is no longer indicated in patients with low risk thyroid cancer and might instead be used selectively in patients with a post-operative high serum level of thyroglobulin.
CANCER
Contemporary trends in the surgical management of urinary incontinence after radical prostatectomy in the United States

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. To identify trends, costs, and predictors in the use of different surgical procedures for post-radical prostatectomy incontinence (PPI). Materials and methods. We identified 21,589 men who were diagnosed with localized prostate cancer (PCa) and treated with radical prostatectomy (RP) from 2003 to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

