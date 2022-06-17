ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultra-broadband, wide-angle plus-shape slotted metamaterial solar absorber design with absorption forecasting using machine learning

By Shobhit K. Patel
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnergy utilization is increasing day by day and there is a need for highly efficient renewable energy sources. Solar absorbers with high efficiency can be used to meet these growing energy demands by transforming solar energy into thermal energy. Solar absorber design with highly efficient and Ultra-broadband response covering visible, ultraviolet,...

www.nature.com

