Miami-dade County, FL

6 to Know: Community Excited as South Florida Named Among World Cup Host Sites

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 1 - A Florida correctional officer has been arrested in Miami-Dade after he was accused of sexual battery on a male inmate. David Colin Thomas, 54, was arrested Wednesday on a sexual battery by a law enforcement officer charge, according to an arrest report and jail records. According to the...

www.nbcmiami.com

NBC Miami

ICYMI: Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion, Town of Surfside Not Planning to Fly Rainbow Flag During Pride Month

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Synagogue Challenges Florida Abortion Law Over Religion. A new Florida law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks with some exceptions violates religious freedom rights of Jews in addition to the state constitution's privacy protections, a synagogue claims in a lawsuit.
SURFSIDE, FL
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

City of Miami Gardens Hosts Juneteenth Park-In and Party Celebration

City of Miami Gardens hosts the second annual Juneteenth Park-In and Party celebration Sunday. The festival welcomed hundreds at Calder Casino on 21001 Northwest 27th Avenue. According to a news release, last year, Miami Gardens was recognized as hosting one of the top Juneteenth Celebrations in the country by Essence Magazine.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Being Shot While Inside Car on U.S. 1 in Miami

Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Man Accused of Distributing Over $230M of Adulterated HIV Meds

A Miami man has been arrested and is facing federal charges after authorities said he distributed more than $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs throughout the country. Lazaro Hernandez, 51, is charged with conspiracy to deliver into interstate commerce adulterated and misbranded drugs, conspiracy to traffic in medical products with false documentation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and specific money laundering offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Kosher Chobee opens in West Palm Beach; American Icon Brewery in Fort Lauderdale closes

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kosher Chobee, West Palm Beach This glatt kosher Middle Eastern-fusion restaurant (and strong candidate for best overall kosher eatery name) ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
kolomkobir.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Monique Clarke Brown has pulled double duty with her law practice and this restaurant, which she opened to show her love of her home country, Jamaica, and its culture and food. Along with husband Alexis Brown — an entrepreneur, event planner and chef — she opened Reggae Roots in May in the space that formerly was Vincenzo’s NY To Chicago Pizzeria. That location is important. “We wanted to give [people] a new way of looking at Jamaican food,” Clarke Brown says. “To start, a new geographical location in South Florida; our customers have been so elated and warmly welcomed us as they have been longing for our cuisine without the long drive.” So far, the most popular dishes are oxtail, curried goat, jerk chicken and pineapple barbecue chicken. Prices range from $3 to $28. The interior seats 10 people and the outside lounge seats an additional eight. 4370 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale; 754-701-8407; ReggaeRootsJA.com.
FLORIDA STATE

