SPOKANE, Wash. – With the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year, a summer event is returning to the Manito/Comstock area on the south hill. Tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., Summer Parkways will shut down about four miles of residential streets with the focus on celebrating a healthy community and encouraging recreation and fitness. People are welcome to walk, ride bicycles, dance or jog.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO