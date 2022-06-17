ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyannis, NE

Cape Abilities to Hold Fundraising Walk in Hyannis

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – A local nonprofit that supports people with disabilities is holding...

Person in wheelchair reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis

HYANNIS – A person in a wheelchair was reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 5 PM Monday. The incident happened on Barnstable Road by the KFC/Taco Bell. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police. The post Person in wheelchair reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Two injured in crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – At 7 AM Tuesday, there was a three-vehicle crash at Route 132 and Phinney’s Lane in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Two injured in crash in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HYANNIS, NE
Sign of the times? Or something else? [HN PHOTOS]

HYANNIS – [HN NOTES] – HN saw this woman and her baby standing on the corner with a sign asking for money for her family. I parked and asked her if I could have a word with her. She told … Continue reading → The post Sign of the times? Or something else? [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
HYANNIS, NE

