North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is continuing to work from home while experiencing mild symptoms. Cooper's office released a statement saying that he has begun taking the antiviral pill Paxlovid to treat the virus. The...
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A dozen of the hundreds of brown pelicans found starving on the Southern California coast were released Friday after rehabilitation at a wildlife center. The pelicans were returned to the wild at Corona del Mar State Beach after treatment at the Wetlands and Wildlife...
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A lightning-caused wildfire that led to an evacuation of the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson is 40% contained, authorities said. More than 300 firefighters were working the wildfire Saturday. If all goes as planned, authorities said the blaze could be fully contained by next Sunday.
ATLANTA (AP) — One of the owners of a nuclear power plant being expanded in Georgia says it's shifting overruns to Georgia Power Co. in exchange for giving up a sliver of its ownership. Oglethorpe Power Corp. which provides power to 38 electric cooperatives, said Saturday that it has...
On a Wednesday night in early May, officials from the Fairfield school district appeared before the State Board of Education to explain why McKinley Elementary School was out of compliance with the state’s racial balance law for the 15th time in 16 years, with a student body that was 56 percent minority in a district that was nearly three-quarters white.
MOAPA VALLEY, Nev. (AP) — A few election workers sat inside the Moapa Band of Paiutes tribal headquarters on Tuesday, waiting for residents to cast their ballots in the primary election. Most of the nearly 200 voting headquarters throughout Clark County were buzzing with early-morning activity, and yet, the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faces a historic impeachment trial this week for his actions surrounding a 2020 car crash in which he struck and killed a pedestrian. As the state Senate prepares to decide whether the first-term Republican attorney general should be...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State leaders continued to spar on Friday over whether the Ohio Supreme Court should force the state's Republican-dominated political mapmaking panel to answer for defying a court order to redraw unconstitutional Statehouse maps. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state's elections chief, told justices...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Investments that are a key source of funding for Alabama’s Employees Retirement System have lost ground in the slumping financial markets this year, but officials say the pension fund is sound. The system's Board of Control heard a presentation on the latest numbers at...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court said Friday that judges were “disappointed” that a mailer sent in support of Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s U.S. Senate campaign used a photo of Schmitt and three judges. The mailer was not from Schmitt's campaign but from...
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy is unavoidable lately. He’s been taking a nationwide victory lap over an apparent deal with Republicans on gun safety legislation, and it’s well-deserved. Progress in the Senate is so hard to come by, and the institution itself so degraded, that every step forward is worth celebrating.
Monday’s day off, for those lucky enough to have one, likely takes many people by surprise. Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, and it was only last month that Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a legal state holiday in Connecticut. But it’s a day that should be about much more than rest.
