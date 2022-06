Lil Baby took a massive risk when he finally gave up on the streets to pursue a career in music. He had a steady cash flow and a near-mythical reputation in Atlanta that could potentially be tarnished by a weak pen game. But in America, there are few routes out of the trap of poverty, and selling drugs only lasts so long. In the new documentary from Karam Gill, Untrapped, fans will get an inside look at how one of hip-hop’s biggest names was able to ascend from the streets of Atlanta and perform at the Grammy awards.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO