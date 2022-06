SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A piece of presidential and Sacramento history is now up for sale. The east Sacramento mansion where former President and California Gov. Ronald Reagan called home for eight years is officially on the market for the first time in 22 years. Get your pocketbook ready because the Reagan mansion is going for just under $5 million. “If we could make this move fast, kind of MTV Cribs style, that would be awesome,” realtor Kim Pacini said. What’s behind closed doors never loses its appeal, especially when it’s the former home of a U.S. President. “It’s a piece of history. We walk...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO