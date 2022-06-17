Father's Day Family Fun Things to do in Conejo Valley-Malibu-Calabasas
By Brenna Gutell
When it comes to kids it often seems like Mom's get all the attention, but this time it's all about the Dads! It's time to show your Dad, your Favorite Uncle or Special Family Friend some extra love and attention! I've soured high and low for all the Father's Day and...
The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
A drowning occurred in Santa Clarita community pool on Monday afternoon, prompting a response from first responders. At around 5:40 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a drowning in the 26000 block of Rainbow Glen Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Imy Velderrain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
By the time you read this it might be too late to take advantage of Langer’s half-off deal to celebrate their 75th anniversary (yum!), but fret not… there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy your Saturday. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 18)...
LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
As summer kicks off, more than a million California children are gearing up for horseback riding, swimming, archery, computer coding and hip hop day camps. As parents scout out fun activities for their kids, most are likely unaware of the risks. Unlike child care facilities and schools, children’s day camps...
The iconic Los Angeles restaurant Langer’s Deli will mark its 75th anniversary Saturday with 50% discounts. Langer’s was founded in 1947 and is renowned for its pastrami sandwiches — particularly the famed No. 9, featuring pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian-style dressing. Owners Norm and Jeannette Langer...
The owner of three local radio stations passed away last week in a paragliding accident. Shawn Knight crashed on Wednesday, June 15, while paragliding in Ventura County. Knight founded Knight Broadcasting which owns country radio station KRAZ-FM Santa Ynez, soft rock KSYV-FM in Solvang, and News/Talk KUHL in Santa Maria. He was one of the few independent radio station owners in the area.
LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
Students are on summer break — a time to relax and enjoy some much-needed fun, especially after the last few years. But summer is also the ideal time to give your child a huge advantage when school resumes in the fall: accelerate their math skills with Mathnasium!. While most...
It was another proud moment for Torrance Memorial Medical Center, and their joint effort with Cedars-Sinai as they celebrated the opening of a new, multi-specialty medical center complex in El Segundo. The ribbon-cutting was June 2 and the community open house was June 4. The complex offers urgent care, an endoscopy center, blood tests, and imaging, as well as physician offices for primary care, pediatrics and OB/GYN, gastroenterology and other specialties. The complex is located at the new Nash Street Exchange at 2110 E. El Segundo Blvd.
Firefighters were engaged with a brushfire in the Santa Clarita area near Route 14 Monday morning. The blaze was first reported just before 9:30 a.m., and had burnt just over an acre before Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were able to stop forward progress at about 10 a.m. A water-dropping helicopter was on hand to assist with containment. As a result, California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert, closing two lanes of Route 14. Two lanes were left open, though authorities warned drivers heading through the area to expect delays. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.
The mountain lion known as P-54 who's been spotted roaming the Santa Monica Mountains was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning, not far from where her mother was killed two years ago, authorities said.
