Sussex County, DE

Dewey should steer clear of stock market

By Brooks Browne
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

The following letter was sent to Dewey Beach commissioners with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. My wife and I have co-owned a property in Dewey Beach for 31 years, and we have always voted. I have concerns about the recent decision of the Dewey Beach...

Cape Gazette

Real Estate Market Crash 2022?

It’s not as much of a seller’s market any more, but it’s still a seller’s market. There isn’t much for sale, and there aren’t many people who can afford buy it. I think the market is going to simply lock up. Inventory is incredible low, and affordability is also incredibly low.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

State pension retirees shouldn’t be penalized for helping

A drive around Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach will reveal a plethora of businesses seeking workers. Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as license plates from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Many of these postings appeal to retirees who may want to supplement their income. Those who are the...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER. Legacy firm leverages service enhancements as part of multi-state brokerage. Rehoboth Beach, DE, (June 20, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old multi-office brokerage serving Sussex and Kent Counties in DE, recently announced that it will now do business under the Coldwell Banker Premier banner. This follows the legacy firm’s January 2022 merger with the regional industry leader, which has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania as well as Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

BBB award honors Mercantile Processing of Frankford

The Better Business Bureau Serving Delaware recognized companies in May for their outstanding commitment to trust and integrity. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a solid commitment to doing things right, not only in their companies, but within their entire industry and community. A Sussex County-based company, Mercantile Processing Inc.,...
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
baysideoc.com

County offers to buy back EDUs for airport parcel

(June 16, 2022) Ocean City last week was given the county government’s permission to sell 12 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) of sewer and water capacity that came with a property the resort purchased near the airport, even though the approval goes against county government protocol. Worcester County Chief Administrative...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z must interpret county code

The following letter was sent to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I believe your office has a responsibility to interpret county code and regulations as they impact matters that are within your jurisdiction. In addition, as a public official, you have a duty to take actions that are for the betterment of the residents of Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes writer to hold book signing at Browseabout June 22

Lewes writer Kathleen Meehan Do is celebrating the publication of her father’s book, “Confessions of a Hayseed DA,” with a book signing at Browseabout Books from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 22. Do discovered the manuscript for the book, written by her father Robert R. Meehan, sitting in the bottom of an old brown paper bag, where it had apparently sat undisturbed for four decades. After finding the manuscript in 2019 – 15 years after her father’s death in 2004 – Do decided to give a final gift to her father by attempting to shepherd the book through to publication.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Culinary History of Southern Delaware program set June 23

The Rehoboth Beach Museum will host a program by Denise Clemons on the Culinary History of Southern Delaware at 4 p.m., Thursday, June 23, at the museum, 511 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Registration is required at rehobothbeachmuseum.org, under the Events tab. The presentation is based on Clemons’ research for her...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. The Dover casino will celebrate its first summer after a major rebrand with a 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, food trucks, giveaways and more. Sunday, July 3. Festivities in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Bidens to spend Father’s Day weekend in Rehoboth

For the second time this month, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be spending the weekend at their North Shores beach home. The couple was in town the first weekend of June to celebrate Jill’s birthday, which was June 3, and this weekend is Father’s Day.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

