ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Proposed multifamily development out of character

By Thomas Negran
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Residents of the Four Seasons at Belle Terre received notice of public hearings regarding applications for zoning change and conditional use of the property behind their homes and directly adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. The subject property is the field just southwest of the school property and borders the main...

www.capegazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Coral Lakes subdivision back on Sussex P&Z agenda

The Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to review and possibly re-vote on the Coral Lakes subdivision application during its Thursday, June 23 meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. At its March 10 meeting, the commission voted 4-1 to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z must interpret county code

The following letter was sent to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. I believe your office has a responsibility to interpret county code and regulations as they impact matters that are within your jurisdiction. In addition, as a public official, you have a duty to take actions that are for the betterment of the residents of Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

RARE OCEANFRONT CONDO IN REHOBOTH BEACH

Beautiful 2-level oceanfront condo at Edgewater House in Rehoboth Beach! This rarely available 2 bedroom, 2 bath is on the building’s second floor, complete with a walk-out balcony and walkway to the boardwalk and beach!. Unit 223 has an oversized, ensuite bedroom and an updated full bath on the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
County
Sussex County, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Real Estate
Sussex County, DE
Business
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
Sussex County, DE
Government
baysideoc.com

County offers to buy back EDUs for airport parcel

(June 16, 2022) Ocean City last week was given the county government’s permission to sell 12 equivalent dwelling units (EDUs) of sewer and water capacity that came with a property the resort purchased near the airport, even though the approval goes against county government protocol. Worcester County Chief Administrative...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Real Estate Market Crash 2022?

It’s not as much of a seller’s market any more, but it’s still a seller’s market. There isn’t much for sale, and there aren’t many people who can afford buy it. I think the market is going to simply lock up. Inventory is incredible low, and affordability is also incredibly low.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

State pension retirees shouldn’t be penalized for helping

A drive around Lewes, Rehoboth and Dewey Beach will reveal a plethora of businesses seeking workers. Help wanted signs are as ubiquitous as license plates from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Many of these postings appeal to retirees who may want to supplement their income. Those who are the...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Dnrec
Cape Gazette

Less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach - Under Contract

Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Realtors collect donations for Food Bank

Real estate professionals in Delaware came together during the 2022 National Realtor Volunteer Days to donate 598 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Delaware. Monetary donations of more than $2,000 also were contributed to the food bank. The Sussex County Association of Realtors, Kent County Association of Realtors...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER

COLDWELL BANKER RESORT REALTY REBRANDS AS COLDWELL BANKER PREMIER FOLLOWING RECENT MERGER. Legacy firm leverages service enhancements as part of multi-state brokerage. Rehoboth Beach, DE, (June 20, 2022) – Coldwell Banker Resort Realty, a 40-year-old multi-office brokerage serving Sussex and Kent Counties in DE, recently announced that it will now do business under the Coldwell Banker Premier banner. This follows the legacy firm’s January 2022 merger with the regional industry leader, which has a presence in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania as well as Delaware.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

BBB award honors Mercantile Processing of Frankford

The Better Business Bureau Serving Delaware recognized companies in May for their outstanding commitment to trust and integrity. These awards recognize organizations that demonstrate a solid commitment to doing things right, not only in their companies, but within their entire industry and community. A Sussex County-based company, Mercantile Processing Inc.,...
FRANKFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cape Gazette

Relaxing at Delaware Botanic Gardens’ Sip & Saunter

Delaware Botanic Gardens hosted its annual Sip & Saunter June 15. The event featured beer, wine and cocktail tasting stations provided by Dogfish Head, catering by Good Earth Market and music by 5th Avenue Jazz. Delaware Botanic Gardens, 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,...
DAGSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Stunning Craftsman Home in Rehoboth

Stunning Rehoboth Coastal Refuge in Silver Lake Manor! Prime location-east of Rt. 1 and only 3 blocks to the ocean, Silver Lake & the boardwalk. The expertly sited craftsman-style home sits on an oversized lot with an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. This prime location provides easy access to the Rehoboth beaches, downtown Rehoboth, Gordon s Pond State Park, shops & restaurants.Hardwood flooring, well-appointed gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, gas fireplace and huge 2nd floor screened porched all add to the seamless flow and charm of the home. The screened porch, overlooking the landscaped yard & pond, is a bonus for entertaining and is an extension of the main living area and provides an ideal blend of spaces for entertaining family and friends. The completely renovated inverted floorplan offers 2 bedrooms and one full bath on the 1st level and a full bath and extensive entertaining and dining areas on the 2nd level. Make this your Ultimate Beach Retreat!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Road closures announced for services of DFC Glenn Hilliard in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Several road closures will be in effect on Tuesday, June 21st, for the funeral services of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard. DFC Hilliard will be escorted from the Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home on West Road to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church starting at 8:15 a.m. The procession will travel the following routes, where there will be temporary road closures:
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Keep Keller Hopkins off county council

Can’t miss those illegally placed campaign signs littering Sussex County!. Hopkins is serving on the planning & zoning commission. The same commission that approves building and land use. Isn’t it odd that Hopkins has a large business that supports developers? When they make money, he makes money! He is making decisions to approve subdivisions and now wants to make decisions on code and ordinances for developers in the county that he himself is already in violation of! Haven’t we had enough rampant development in the wrong area, with the wrong effects? Keep Hopkins off our council.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
oceancity.com

Summer 2022 Off to More Normal Start

For the past few summers, no headline about the beginning of Ocean City’s summer season has seemed normal. However, 2022 is off to a mostly routine start, signaling a return to pre-pandemic norms in the town dominated by summer tourism. From pandemic closures and forever evolving restrictions in 2020...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Environmental groups team to end cigarette litter

The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are combining efforts this summer to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of cigarette butts and to mitigate cigarette litter in the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control’s Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

New Hope summer youth program awarded Freeman grant

New Hope Recreation and Development Center in Ellendale has been awarded a 2022 Freeman Foundation FACES grant of $5,000. Through the generosity of the Freeman Foundation, the organization will be able to serve community youth with a quality academic and social program. The Freeman Assists Communities with Extra Support award...
ELLENDALE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy