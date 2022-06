The Texas Panhandle holds many secrets and many disappearances that still make us scratch our heads. Today, the question still remains what happened to Johnny Lee Baker?. Baker was last seen on June 20, 1994, at his home. He called his son around 9:30 pm and after that, no one has heard from him since. His belongings were still in his home, his wallet, glasses, his clothes, and his car. The one thing that was missing was his garage door opener.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO