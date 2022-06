Gary Goodner age 51 formerly of Ansley, NE passed away June 16, 2022, at the Great Plains Health in North Platte, NE. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10:00 am at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow, NE with Pastor Rick Eldred officiating. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery northwest of Anselmo, NE. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm with family greeting 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at govierbrothers.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO